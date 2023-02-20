Toubani Resources, Inc.: Investor Webinar

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2023 - Toubani Resources (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) ("Toubani Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar on Wednesday 22 February 2023 at 11:00am AEDT / 8:00am AWST, where CEO, Phil Russo, will provide a corporate update, present the Company's latest investor presentation and engage in a Q&A session.
Details of the event are as follows:
Event: Toubani Investor Webinar
Presenter: CEO, Phil Russo
Time: Wednesday 22 February 2023 at 11:00am AEDT / 8:00am AWST
Where: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration. To register your interest for the webinar, please click through to the link below.
After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we encourage shareholders and investors to send questions via email beforehand to jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au.
This announcement has been approved by the Chief Executive Officer.
About Toubani Resources Inc Toubani Resources (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) is an exploration and development Company with a focus on building Africa's next mid-tier gold producer. The Company has a highly experienced Board and management team with a proven African track record in advancing projects through exploration, development and into production.
For more information regarding Toubani Resources visit our website at www.toubaniresources.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!