F3 Uranium Hits 57,100 cps in Widest Mineralized Interval to Date

Steps Out 60m From Discovery Hole and Extends Strike Length to 75m.

Kelowna, February 21, 2023 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce scintillometer results from four additional holes of the ongoing 20-hole winter drill program at the JR Zone on the Patterson Lake North ("PLN") Property, including three high grade intercepts. Drill hole PLN23-050 was collared as a step out on line 045S and intersected the widest mineralized interval to date over 21.0m, including 3.19m of composite radioactivity with >10,000 cps and a peak of 57,100 cps at a downhole depth of 255.0m. PLN23-052 stepped out further to line 060S and resulted in 11.0m of mineralization, including 1.70m of continuous radioactivity with >10,000 cps and a peak of 53,600 cps. Infill drillhole PLN23-053 on line 030S intersected radioactivity over a 9.5m interval between 245.5m and 255.0m including 2.10m of composite radioactivity with >10,000 cps and a peak of 48,100 cps.

Raymond Ashley, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"The technical team is delighted to announce scintillometer results of step out hole PLN23-050 on line 045S where mineralization was encountered over a 21.0m interval within the A1 main shear zone, including the high grade core. We are continuing with disciplined step out drilling and growing the JR Zone further along strike to the south, which has now been defined over a total length of 75 meters to section line 060S where PLS23-052 intersected high grade mineralization with up to 53,600 cps. Although PLS23-051 on section line 00SN tested the MSZ closer to the Athabasca Unconformity and did encounter radioactivity, we anticipate focusing the remaining winter program on basement hosted mineralization. The JR Zone continues to impress with high grade intercepts as we define it along strike while also building some width with infill drill holes."

Drilling Highlight:

PLN23-050 (line 045S):

21.0m mineralization from 248.5m - 269.5m, including 3.19m composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 252.10m - 256.00m with a peak of 57,100 cps over 0.50m from 255.0m - 255.5 m (see Photo 1.)



Main Intercepts:

PLN23-051 (line 00N):

1.0m mineralization from 204.5m - 205.5m

PLN23-052 (line 060S):

11.0m mineralization from 245.0m - 256.0m, including 1.70m continuous mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 253.00m - 254.70m with a peak of 53,600 cps over 0.50m from 254.0m - 254.5m



PLN23-053 (line 030S):

9.5m mineralization from 245.5m - 255.0 m, including 2.10m composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 251.10m - 254.30m with a peak of 48,100 cps over 0.50m from 252.00m - 252.50m



Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined. Samples from the drill core are split in half on site and are standardized at 0.5m lengths. One half of the split sample will be submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK. for lithogeochemical analysis using their "Uranium Package".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined but the Company estimates true thickness of the reported intervals in this news release to be close to reported interval widths.





Photo 1: PLN23-050 Drill Core Photo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/155523_23195346747dbb64_002full.jpg

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Athabasca Unconformity Depth (m) Total Drillhole Depth (m) Hole ID Section Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Max

CPS PLN23-050 045S 587703.9 6410690.8 545.1 53.7 -59.2 248.50 249.00 0.50 330 206.9 356 249.00 249.50 0.50 <300 249.50 250.00 0.50 2200 250.00 250.50 0.50 300 250.50 251.00 0.50 4100 251.00 251.50 0.50 2200 251.50 252.00 0.50 2200 252.00 252.10 0.10 3000 252.10 252.50 0.40 17300 252.50 252.79 0.29 29500 252.79 253.00 0.21 2700 253.00 253.50 0.50 9700 253.50 254.00 0.50 38400 254.00 254.50 0.50 21700 254.50 255.00 0.50 28900 255.00 255.50 0.50 57100 255.50 256.00 0.50 23700 256.00 256.50 0.50 1200 256.50 257.00 0.50 710 257.00 257.50 0.50 <300 257.50 258.00 0.50 350 258.00 258.50 0.50 9400 258.50 259.00 0.50 9500 259.00 259.50 0.50 8900 259.50 260.00 0.50 350 260.00 261.50 1.50 <300 261.50 262.00 0.50 690 262.00 262.50 0.50 1000 262.50 263.00 0.50 2600 263.00 263.50 0.50 1400 263.50 264.00 0.50 <300 264.00 264.50 0.50 510 264.50 265.00 0.50 1600 265.00 265.50 0.50 520 265.50 266.00 0.50 300 266.00 267.50 1.50 <300 267.50 268.00 0.50 620 268.00 268.50 0.50 <300 268.50 269.00 0.50 910 269.00 269.50 0.50 360 PLN23-051 00N 587773.5 6410795.4 545.6 54.1 -74.1 204.50 205.00 0.50 310 186.4 336.6 205.00 205.50 0.50 620 209.00 209.50 0.50 470 PLN23-052 060S 587715.4 6410680.8 545.1 54.0 -61.4 245.00 245.50 0.50 370 202.1 359 245.50 246.00 0.50 1360 246.00 246.50 0.50 510 246.50 248.50 2.00 <300 248.50 249.00 0.50 350 249.00 249.50 0.50 1300 249.50 250.00 0.50 500 250.00 250.50 0.50 1200 250.50 251.00 0.50 5800 251.00 251.50 0.50 4500 251.50 252.50 1.00 <300 252.50 253.00 0.50 520 253.00 253.50 0.50 24400 253.50 254.00 0.50 51900 254.00 254.50 0.50 53600 254.50 254.70 0.20 22200 254.70 255.00 0.30 3600 255.00 255.50 0.50 1300 255.50 256.00 0.50 420 265.00 265.50 0.50 340 265.50 266.00 0.50 980 PLN23-053 030S 587697.8 6410700.7 545.1 54.5 -60.7 245.50 246.00 0.50 880 204.1 390 246.00 246.50 0.50 600 246.50 247.00 0.50 710 247.00 248.50 1.50 <300 248.50 249.00 0.50 390 249.00 249.50 0.50 330 249.50 250.00 0.50 440 250.00 250.50 0.50 530 250.50 251.00 0.50 450 251.00 251.10 0.10 2100 251.10 251.50 0.40 26500 251.50 252.00 0.50 43400 252.00 252.50 0.50 48100 252.50 253.00 0.50 7300 253.00 253.10 0.10 8600 253.10 253.50 0.40 28300 253.50 254.00 0.50 3900 254.00 254.30 0.30 18700 254.30 254.50 0.20 8700 254.50 255.00 0.50 380 262.50 263.00 0.50 990

Technical Update:

The company is also pleased to provide a brief technical note to provide some additional context to the drill results reported thus far. Originally, an airborne EM conductor was identified in the area by Fission Energy, a predecessor to F3 Uranium, in 2008. This conductive zone was further refined by a ground EM survey in 2012 and named the "A1 conductor"; tight spaced follow-up ground EM and IP resistivity surveys were conducted in early 2022 to create a more constrained EM plate model. The product of this conductor interpretation is the geophysical representation of the geological structure hosting the JR Zone; this structure is now called the A1 main shear zone, or MSZ, which is shown on F3's cross sections and plan maps. The MSZ is a reverse fault, hosted in variably altered and deformed granite and orthogneiss units and features a wide damage zone containing variably mylonitic, brecciated and locally silicified fault zones; these are host to the JR Zone's uranium mineralization. Based on current drilling, the A1 MSZ appears to have a relatively shallow dip of approximately 50 degrees towards the southwest, which differs from the original geophysical interpretations that were the basis for F3's 2014 and 2019 drill programs; these assumed a much steeper dipping structure based on historically modeled ground EM plates.

F3's use of sonic drilling in combination with traditional diamond drill coring allows for shallow drill hole inclinations resulting in close to perpendicular interceptions of the JR Zone.

Mineralization currently remains open in all directions.

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's large 39,946-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of F3 Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

