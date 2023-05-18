Angold Resources Completes Sale of US Projects

Vancouver, May 18, 2023 - Angold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AAU) (FSE: 13L) ("Angold" or the "Company") has completed its previously announced assignment of its interests in the Iron Butte and Hope Butte projects (the "Projects") to Lode Metals Corp. (CSE: LODE) ("Lode"). The assignment was completed pursuant to the terms of a definitive assignment and assumption agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") entered into with Lode Metals Corp. (CSE: LODE) ("Lode") dated May 9, 2023.

In consideration for the assignment, the Company has been issued 10,000,000 common shares of Lode (the "Consideration Shares"), and Lode has agreed to assume all obligations associated with the Projects. The Consideration Shares represent approximately 17.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Lode on an undiluted basis. Prior to receipt of the Consideration Shares, the Company did not own any securities of Lode.

The Company acquired the Consideration Shares for investment purposes, in consideration for the assignment of its interest in the Projects. In ‎accordance with applicable securities laws, the Company may from time to time and at any time ‎directly or otherwise, increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction of securities of Lode. For further information please refer to the Early Warning Report filed for the Company under the SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com) for Lode.

The Company is at arms-length from Lode, and no finders' fees or commissions are payable in connection with the Definitive Agreement. The Consideration Shares are subject to an escrow arrangement, during which time they may not be traded, for a period for twelve months.

Angold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven gold districts.

