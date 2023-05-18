Blue Lagoon Signs Long Term Extention With Toll Mill Partner Nicola Mining

VANCOUVER, May 18, 2023 - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has signed an amending agreement with its toll milling partner, Nicola Mining Inc ("Nicola"). The amended agreement extends the toll milling agreement to March 31, 2027.

Starting June 2021, Blue Lagoon successfully shipped approximately 5,000 plus tonnes of underground stockpiled material to Nicola for testing and processing. Since that campaign, Blue Lagoon has been focused on exploration and receiving final permitting approval to commence mining at its Dome Mountain Mine project.

