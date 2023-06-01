Manganese X Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Montreal, June 1, 2023 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholder held Thursday, June 1, 2023 (the "Meeting"). The shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") passed all resolutions brought forth at the Meeting.

The Shareholders approved the setting of the number of directors at five (5) and elected Martin Kepman, James (Jay) Richardson, Roger Dahn, Dr. Luisa Moreno and Robert Tjandra as directors (the "Directors") of the Company.

The Shareholders re-appointed Wasserman Ramsay, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, and authorized the Directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

In addition, the Shareholders approved the Company's new security-based compensation plan as well as the cancellation of the existing Articles of the Company and the adoption of a new set of Articles of the Company. All resolutions brought forward at the Meeting were presented in the Company's management information circular dated April 10, 2023.

Following the Meeting, the Directors appointed Martin Kepman as Chief Executive Officer and President, James (Jay) Richardson as Chief Financial Officer, Perry MacKinnon as Vice President of Exploration and Janet Francis as Corporate Secretary of the Company (the "Management").

Martin Kepman, CEO of the Company, stated, "The Directors and Management of the Company wish to thank all of the Shareholders for their continued support throughout the years. We look forward to advancing the Company forward."

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and the United States to commercialize electric-vehicle-compliant high-purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.'s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air.

