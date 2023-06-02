Cdn Maverick Appoints Ceo Adam Cegielski To Board Of Directors

CSE: CDN

OTCQB: AXVEF

Frankfurt: 338B

VANCOUVER, June 2, 2023 - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. ("Maverick" or the "Company") (CSE: CDN) (OTCPINK: AXVEF) (Frankfurt: A117RU) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Adam Cegielski to the Board of Directors. Mr. Cegielski is an entrepreneur holding a BSc in applied biochemistry from the University of Guelph. In his more-than-25-year career, Mr. Cegielski has served as both senior executive and director of numerous public and private enterprises across the resource and technology sectors. He entered the resource world through the financing development of the Namekara Vermiculte mine in Uganda sold to Rio Tinto Mining in 2007, after which he became a founding director of Cayden Resources, which developed the El Barqueno property in Mexico, which was subsequently sold to Agnico Eagle for $205-million in 2014.

Since then, Mr. Cegielski has led successive organizations through multiple rounds of private and public project financings, initiated and executed dual listings, established key international and domestic financial relations, oversaw mergers and acquisitions, technical, operational, human resources, investor relations, and legal and regulatory functions, as well as closed several accretive asset acquisitions and financings in multiple jurisdictions. He has successfully built global organizations with world-class teams across various industries and in a wide range of jurisdictions globally.

"It has been a refreshing experience to work with such a driven and shareholder-centric team over the last number of months. These teams are incredibly rare and yet critical to the success of companies in the venture markets. Maverick is committed to preserving its capital structure, advancing its premier exploration projects, and sourcing future opportunities that create a strong, balanced and diverse portfolio; capable of adapting and weathering changes in the economic environment to the express benefit of the shareholder," commented Mr. Cegielski.

Sandy MacDougall, Founder, Executive Chairman and Director of Maverick, expressed: "We are pleased to welcome Adam to the Board of Directors of Maverick. He has proven himself to be completely aligned with our unwavering mandate since inception. Adam has embraced the role of CEO, exceeded expectations and focused on bringing value to our shareholders. We look forward to the future ahead with Adam as an integral part of our Company."

Engagement of ARU Global Inc.

The Company also announces that it has engaged ARU Global Inc. ("ARU") to provide investor relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company. ARU's services will include the creation of advertorial content as well as managing email distribution and pay-per-click advertisements. The terms of the agreement will be for a period of 6-month in the amount of $250,000 USD, of which one-half will be payable initially, with the balance after 30-days. The agreement is extendable or cancellable upon 30-day notice by the Company. ARU is owned by Brian Uppal and is located at 17th Floor, PH Plaza 2000 50th Street Panama City, Panama and can be reached at 507-6532-8900 or brian@aruglobalinc.com.

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp:

CDN Maverick Capital Corp., a diversified resource investment issuer and junior exploration Company, is committed to the development of mineral projects with a focus on lithium. The Company recently acquired a significant 40,000-hectare Quebec Lithium Prospect outright and optioned the Nevasca Lithium Project in Argentina. In addition to these holdings, Maverick owns the Rainbow Canyon Gold Project in Nevada and holds over 1.6M shares in Noram Lithium Corp., a leading player in lithium development. With a strong commitment to sustainable and ESG-friendly investing and exploration, Maverick is actively seeking to expand its diverse critical minerals portfolio across the Americas.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall

Founder, Chairman and Director

sandyjmacdougall@gmail.com

C: 778.999.2159

Adam Cegielski

CEO/Director

Adam@CDNMaverick.com

C: 905.510.8890

This news release contains projections and forward - looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward - looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements; the uncertainty of future profitability; and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward- looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressed qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstance or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

