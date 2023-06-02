Inflection Resources Announces Management Update

Vancouver, June 2, 2023 - Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE:AUCU) / (OTC:AUCUF) / (FSE:5VJ) (the "Company" or "Inflection") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Philip Yee, MBA, CPA as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Yee is a professional accountant with graduate degrees in business and engineering, and has over 20 years' experience in corporate management, regulatory and compliance, accounting and audit, and taxation for both private and public companies. Previously, Mr. Yee held executive management roles at Canagold Resources, Endeavour Silver and the Augusta Group. Inflection would like to thank Mr. John Wenger who previously served in the role of CFO for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his other business ventures.

The Company has granted 200,000 incentive stock options (each, an "Option") to Mr. Yee. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.22 for a five-year term and will vest in six months after the date of grant. The Options are subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

AngloGold Ashanti Agreement Update

AngloGold Ashanti Australia Limited and Inflection are in the process of finalizing the last details of the Definitive Farm-in Agreement pursuant the terms of the non-binding Heads of Agreement announced on February 23, 2023. The Company anticipates completing the Definitive Farm-in Agreement shortly.

About Inflection Resources Ltd. Inflection is a technically driven copper-gold and gold focused mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AUCU" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUCUF" with projects in eastern Australia. For more information, please visit the Company website at www.inflectionresources.com.

