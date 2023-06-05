Lake Winn Announces Proposed Engagement of Consultant for Marketing Activities

Vancouver, June 3, 2023 - Lake Winn Resources Corp. (TSXV:LWR), (OTC:EQTXF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Digital Marketing Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with First Phase Media Inc. ("First Phase") to carry out certain digital marketing services on behalf of the Company.
Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, First Phase will provide certain digital marketing services (the "Services") to the Company for a term of approximately 2 months (the "Term"), beginning on or about June 1, 2023. The term is expected to end on or about August 1, 2023. The Services will include, among other things, an omni-present digital advertising strategy and the creation of a short form video.
In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay First Phase CAD$30,000 plus applicable taxes as consideration for the Services. First Phase has not been compensated in any other manner, and no securities have been issued in connection with the Agreement. The Agreement remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Lake Winn
Lake Winn Resources Corp. is a Vancouver based lithium company based on exploration and development of lithium projects in Canada. The Company's flagship property, Li Property which hosts the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group (LNPG) lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite dykes that have been traced for over 13km with an exposed strike length and up to 500m width.
