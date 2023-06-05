Wesdome Gold Mines Announces Appointment of Anthea Bath as President and CEO

TORONTO, June 05, 2023 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthea Bath as President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2023. Warwick Morley-Jepson, Board Chair and Interim CEO, will continue his role as Interim CEO until Ms. Bath commences employment with the Company, and thereafter will resume his role as Independent Board Chair.

Over her 20 years global mining experience Ms. Bath has demonstrated her capabilities in both the operational and business aspects of mining, including new business development, supply chain, business optimization, strategy and marketing. Most recently, Anthea was the Chief Operating Officer at Ero Copper where she was responsible for the company's four mines, which included underground and open pit operations and major shaft sinking and open pit development projects, all located in Brazil. Her efforts contributed to the impressive growth of Ero Copper, from a junior mining company to a $2 billion international mining company. Anthea started her mining career with Anglo American Platinum as Head of Market Development and Intelligence where she initiated and launched a private equity fund the "PGM fund" for the development of new industry opportunities, globally. During this period, she developed multiple new product innovations from conception to commercialization and was awarded the Anglo American Applaud Award for Innovation. From 2012 - 2016 she held the position of Chief Executive Officer at Mitochondria Energy and Pentaquark Energy companies where she was responsible for the end-to-end management of the businesses. Anthea is also a non-executive member of the Board of Epiroc AB, a global mining equipment company.

Ms. Bath commented, "I am very happy to accept the role of President and CEO with Wesdome. The team has done an excellent job optimizing and advancing two quality, high grade assets exclusively in Canada, and the Company is at a very exciting inflection point with the Kiena Mine on its way to full production, and corresponding cash flow benefits. Additionally, Wesdome has extremely exciting exploration potential at both assets, given their extensive land positions in what is considered to be Canada's most prolific gold belts. I look forward to working with the Wesdome team in what I consider to be one of the best gold opportunities in the world."

Mr. Morley-Jepson commented, "I am confident that Anthea's extensive technical and operational experience in the mining sector, along with her energy and enthusiasm, will result in further improvements at Wesdome as she drives strategy, oversees the functions and deliverables, and continues to enhance shareholder value. She will be a valuable addition to our Company and we very much look forward to working with her. Having worked with the team directly for the last several months, I am very proud of the accomplishments this year so far, including the advancement of the Kiena ramp ahead of schedule and improvements in the predictability of the Falcon Zone. We continue to have significant near-term exploration upside at both assets, and I am very positive about the Company's future."

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO," with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol "WDOFF."

For further information, please contact:

Warwick Morley-Jepson or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop Board Chair & Interim CEO VP Investor Relations 416-360-3743 ext. 2029 416-360-3743 ext. 2025 w.morley-jepson@wesdome.com lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com 220 Bay St, Suite 1200 Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4 Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620 Website: www.wesdome.com

