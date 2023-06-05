Latin Metals Inc. Expands Copper Exploration Footprint with Acquisition of Solario Copper Project, Argentina

VANCOUVER, June 05, 2023 - Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) a leading mineral exploration company in South America, announces that it has entered into an agreement with Geoterra SRL ("Geoterra"), pursuant to which Latin Metals has purchased from Geoterra (via an indirect subsidiary of Latin Metals), a 100% interest in the Solario copper project ("Solario" or the "Project"), for total cash consideration of $1,000,000 Argentine pesos. The Solario project, located in Salta Province ("Salta"), northwest Argentina, is prospective for sediment-hosted copper deposits within the Cretaceous belt in central Salta. This strategic acquisition further solidifies Latin Metals' position as a pioneer in sediment-hosted copper exploration in northwest Argentina.



Solario Project Highlights

Solario Acquisition: Latin Metals has acquired a 100% interest in the Solario copper project, covering an extensive 170,000 hectares in Salta. This acquisition significantly expands the Company's regional sediment-hosted copper exploration footprint.

Exploration Potential: The Solario project, situated in the Cretaceous belt in central Salta, has significant potential to host sediment-hosted copper deposits. Initial reconnaissance sampling at the nearby Mirador project, also owned by Latin Metals, has already demonstrated promising mineralization grading 2.4% copper, providing proof-of-concept for the style of mineralization (previous news release January 17, 2023).

Underexplored Region: Latin Metals recognized the untapped exploration potential in the rift area of central Salta. The Cretaceous rocks and geological characteristics of this belt resemble those found in sediment-hosted copper deposits globally. The Company's focus on this region aligns with its strategy to unlock the substantial potential for copper mineralization in these underexplored territories.

Planned Exploration: Latin Metals plans to initiate a comprehensive, large-scale regional stream sediment sampling program covering both the Mirador and Solario projects. This program aims to prioritize targets for follow-up exploration and highlight the most prospective areas. The Company's exploration approach, including geochemical screening, ensures efficient identification of high-potential zones.

"As a first mover in sediment-hosted copper exploration in northwest Argentina, Latin Metals is committed to unlocking the untapped potential of this region. The planned exploration will be the first modern exploration directed towards the discovery of large-scale sediment-hosted copper mineralization in this part of South America. Over the past months, we have been focused on growing our copper exploration footprint in Argentina, and the acquisition of the Solario project represents and significant step in that growth plan," stated Keith Henderson, Latin Metals' CEO. "The acquisition of the Solario project adds a significant 170,000 hectares to our exploration program and represents a key milestone in our growth strategy."

Mr. Henderson continued, "The rift in central Salta and the Cretaceous rocks have not been a focus for modern exploration, and as a result, Latin Metals believes that the belt is significantly under-explored. The belt hosts potential source rocks and host rocks as well as structural settings seen in sediment-hosted copper deposits globally. We prioritized this area for acquisition based on recognition of key geological characteristics in common with sediment-hosted copper deposits elsewhere in the world."

Future Work

The Company plans to initiate a very large-scale regional stream sediment sampling program covering the Mirador and Solario copper exploration projects. This work will assist in the prioritization of targets for follow-up exploration. The potential host-rock sedimentary formations are typically recessive and are covered by vegetation, which helps to explain why other mining companies have not identified mineralization in this area. We believe that our large-scale geochemical screening will be effective in highlighting the most-prospective areas.





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5901f75c-eb83-4736-a6ad-a0165c90dbc7

Figure 1: Solario project location in central Salta Province (left) and location of the Project relative to the Cretaceous sediments and relative to the Company's wholly-owned Mirador copper project (right). Distribution of known copper occurrences is shown with orange symbols.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. Operating under a Prospect Generator model, the Company aims to acquire exploration properties at a minimal cost, conduct cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and secure joint venture partners for funding advanced exploration. Shareholders benefit from exposure to the upside potential of significant discoveries without the dilution associated with funding high-risk drill-based exploration.

QA/QC

The work program at Solario will be designed and supervised by Eduardo Leon, the Company's Exploration Manager, who will be responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance of the following programs.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 890 - 999 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2

Phone: 604-638-3456

E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

