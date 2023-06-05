Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes High Resolution Airborne MAG Survey at Its Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Toronto, June 5, 2023 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to report the airborne high resolution MAG Survey for the Company's 100% owned Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property has been completed. The high-res MAG survey covered approximately 297-line kms and used a 50-meter line spacing. The Sill Lake Project is in Van Koughnet Township, about 30 km north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and consists of 57 single cell mining claims covering some 1260.77 hectares.

Tartisan CEO Mark Appleby, states, "We are pleased with the results of the high resolution airborne magnetic survey. The Sill Lake Deposit is associated with a northwest-southeast trending magnetic low feature in the survey data. Interpretation of the data suggests the structure which hosts the known Sill Lake Ag-Pb resource extends approximately 2 kilometers to the southeast and appears to be extending to the northeast offset by a series of interpreted faults. A two-kilometer extension is exciting and worthy of follow up and potentially a new exploration and drill program." (See Figures 1 and 2).

Lead-silver mineralization was originally discovered at Sill Lake in 1892, when a 30m adit was driven to a 17m internal shaft, with approximately 40m of lateral development to exploit a lead-silver vein. The Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property was later defined by explorers who conducted a 3750-meter diamond drill program along a defined steeply dipping mineralized trend some 850m in length, with mineralized widths varying between 1.5m and 4.5m. The Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property has seen two distinct periods of underground development and production and it is estimated that 7,000 tonnes of ore containing lead and silver were mined. In 2010, a historical NI 43-101 Technical Report gave a measured and indicated mineral resource of 112,751 tonnes at 134 g/t silver; 0.62% lead, and 0.21% zinc. The historical resource estimate used a silver cutoff grade of 60 g/t; but no cutoff grade for the base metal content was used.

An updated Technical NI 43-101 Report dated May 9, 2021, was prepared for Tartisan Nickel Corp. by SMX International Corporation (SMX) as an update to work previously done by Chemrox Technologies LLC from 2008-2010, an SMX predecessor company. The Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property NI 43-101 Technical Report is on SEDAR.





Fig 1: Tartisan property position over the Sill Lake area outlining extent of high resolution airborne magnetic survey. First Vertical Derivative and Tilt processing of the data highlights an extension of the structure hosting Sill Lake Ag-Pb for approximately 2 km to the southeast. Possible faulted extension is also interpreted to the northwest.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/168736_8780bc41b4d32b6d_002full.jpg





Fig 2: Tartisan property position illustrating general geology and location of historical diamond drill holes (source MNDM drill hole database).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/168736_8780bc41b4d32b6d_003full.jpg

Dean MacEachern P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based battery metals and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Lead- Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario, and the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. Tartisan Nickel Corp. owns equity stakes in: Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Corp. and Peruvian Metals Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). There are currently 113,105,328 shares outstanding (126,147,159 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168736