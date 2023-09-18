Global Energy Metals Joins the Battery Metals Association of Canada in Support of Accelerating Canada's Role in the Battery Metals Supply Chain

Vancouver, September 18, 2023 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) (OTC:GBLEF) (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration and development company focused on growth-oriented battery metal projects supporting the global transition to clean energy, is pleased to report that it has officially joined as a member of the Battery Metals Association of Canada ("BMAC") as momentum accelerates and global policymakers and industry participants support the establishment of strategic autonomy and sovereignty with respect to security of supply of the critical raw materials in Canada.

Mitchell Smith, CEO & Director of Global Energy Metals commented:

"We are joining BMAC at a key inflection point in the Canadian critical minerals industry and we are optimistic that emphasis of exploring, developing, producing, refining and manufacturing in Canada presents as a great opportunity for business here at home. This is an important step for us and our years of experience in the critical minerals sector has shown that a unified voice across the industry is key to driving and evolving policy. We look forward to supporting BMAC's initiatives and will work together to assist the growth of this new energy metals sector in every way we can."

Sean De Vries, Managing Director of BMAC also commented:

"Through not only their membership but also their work and guidance as part of the BMAC Board of Directors, GEMC has proven to be a strong supporter of the Association, providing invaluable insight into our work and the vision for Canada's battery value chain."

The Battery Metals Association of Canada

BMAC is a trade organization of entrepreneurs, explorers, developers and producers of battery metals and materials, who have joined together to support a rapidly changing energy landscape and share the desire to develop battery metals resources and to incorporate these materials into a battery production stream.

As a national non-profit association, BMAC connects industry and leads efforts to ensure Canada fully captures the abundant economic potential of its massive resources through the responsible and sustainable growth of Canada's battery metals supply chain and expand the domestic industry through connection.

From supporting key research and development initiatives to building a strong interconnected industry, while promoting new policy options - BMAC is dedicated to building a strong and enduring battery metals industry in Canada.

Mitchell Smith, GEMC CEO and Director, is a member of the Board for BMAC. He is joined by Managing Director, Sean De Vries, and fellow Board Members, Liz Lapin, Eric Pelletier, Matt Beck, David Redford and Robin Boschman.

For more information about the Battery Metals Association of Canada please contact Membership and Marketing Lead, Alexandra Fischer at alexandra@bmacanada.org and/or visit the organizations website at www.bmacananda.org.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes Now is the Time to be part of this electrification movement.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.