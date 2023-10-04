Ucore Selected to Participate in Autotech CTA Fall 2023 Silicon Valley Program

Halifax, October 4, 2023 - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company"), a leading developer of rare earth element processing technology, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by the Global Affairs Canada to attend the Autotech CTA Fall 2023 Program in San Jose, California on October 10 -12, 2023. The Program, organized by The Government of Canada's Trade Commissioner Service in Palo Alto and the Province of Ontario Trade & Investment Office in San Francisco, will provide participating companies with access to potential U.S. customers, strategic partners, and investors, in addition to brokering introductions to sector exports and the auto-tech ecosystem in California.

"We are thrilled to be selected by the Government of Canada to participate in this prestigious industry event," said Dr. Ahmad Hussein, Advisor and Director for Government Relations of Ucore. "We look forward to discussing the establishment of a North American rare earth supply chain and exploring strategic partnerships as we progress our planned Louisiana separation facility."

The Autotech CTA Program features some of Canada's most innovative technology companies in the automotive industry. The event provides a unique opportunity for Canadian companies to connect with key industry participants and includes both presentations and one to one introductory meetings.

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the US State of Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

About the CTA

The Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development's (DFATD) has established the Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA) initiative to assist high-potential, technology focused, Canadian Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) accelerate their growth.

The CTA helps Canadian companies with an existing technology or product in the sectors of digital and information communication technologies, cleantech and life sciences to explore business opportunities in global tech hubs. Established in 2013, the CTA program is run by Global Affairs Canada's Trade Commissioner Service (TCS).

Since 2013, more than 1000 companies have participated in the program, reporting $742 million new capital raised; $298 million new revenue generated; and over 1100 new partnerships and 3100 new jobs created.

Forward-Looking Statements

CONTACTS

For additional information, please contact:

