Arbor Metals Successfully Completes Exploration Program at Jarnet Lithium Project, Quebec, Canada and Announces Financing

Vancouver, October 4th, 2023 - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV:ABR) (FWB:432) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its planned exploration program at the Jarnet Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada. The comprehensive program, which focused on mapping, prospecting activities, and drilling potential targets, has been concluded, and all collected samples have been diligently dispatched to the laboratory for testing and analysis.

Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor, expressed his appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the exploration team, stating, "I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our dedicated team for their commitment during this exploration program. Their efforts have been commendable, and we eagerly anticipate the laboratory results, which will help shape our future exploration plans."

Arbor is dedicated to conducting exploration activities with the highest regard for environmental sensitivity and in close collaboration with local communities and Indigenous groups. The Company recognizes the significance of responsible resource development and is committed to upholding these principles throughout its operations.

Private Placement Financing

The Company is also pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), of up to 3,333,334 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $1.50 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $2.00 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to advance further exploration at the Jarnet Lithium Project, to retire existing payables, and for general working capital purposes.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Offering is being made to purchasers' resident in Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI- 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There will be an offering document related to the Offering that will be accessible under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.arbormetalscorp.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Closing of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes. Arbor currently oversees three outstanding mineral projects.

The Jarnet lithium project, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 47 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarnet project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization, representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, 403-852-4869, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Arbor Metals Corp.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer

