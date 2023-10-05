Tower Begins Drilling at Rabbit North to Refine and Expand the Promising Thunder Au and Rainbow Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Discoveries

Vancouver, October 5, 2023 - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report mobilization of a diamond core rig to its Rabbit North property in the heart of the Kamloops mining district (Fig. 1) to drill the first follow-up holes on the Company's newly discovered Thunder orogenic Au zone and adjacent Rainbow porphyry Cu-Au-Mo zone.

Background

Tower's initial, 4-hole drill test in March 2023 of a raw, previously unexplored area 400 m west of the Company's Lightning orogenic Au zone was remarkably successful in discovering both the Thunder orogenic Au and Rainbow porphyry Cu-Au-Mo zones (see Figs. 2, 3) even though the mineralized basement rocks are covered by up to 20 m of glacial till and 30 m of preglacial basalt flows.

The only hint of mineralization in the test area - identified by Tower in late 2022 - was a narrow gold grain dispersal train (the Central Train; see Fig. 2) in the till resulting from a small window (glacially eroded hole) in the basalt cover over part of the Thunder Zone (see Fig. 3). The Thunder and Rainbow Zones were each intersected in two of the four holes seeking the source of the glacially dispersed gold grains.

Holes 039 and 041 each encountered two substantial intersections of the Thunder Zone separated by a thin, 3 to 10 m unmineralized seam. The Hole 039 intersections averaged 1.28 g/t Au over 17.9 m and 3.79 g/t Au over 7.8 m and those in Hole 41 averaged 3.28 g/t Au over 13.25 m and 2.19 g/t Au over 10.12 metres. The intersections were obtained at a depth of ~100 m and are ~150 m apart, assuming a southeast strike. The dip direction is uncertain but presently inferred to be northeast.

Unusually, Hole 041 was also the discovery hole of the Rainbow porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Zone, clipping 36 m of the eastern edge of the zone in the upper part of the hole. More importantly the final hole, No. 042 drilled from the same pad as No. 041 but at a steeper angle, obtained a longer, stronger and more westerly intersection averaging 0.27% Cu, 0.40 g/t Au and 0.01% Mo, or 0.57% Cu-equivalent, over 72.4 metres. The significant increases in both thickness and grade suggest a possible large mineralized zone centered to the west.

Objectives of the Present Drilling Program

Approximately 1500 m of drilling are planned. The drill holes are designed to simultaneously determine the configurations of the Thunder and Rainbow Zones and significantly expand each zone.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

Figure 1 - Location of Tower's Rabbit North property relative to the active mines of the Kamloops district.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/182907_740013e9e4163961_002full.jpg



Figure 2 - Locations of the Thunder Au and Rainbow Cu-Au-Mo zones relative to the Central gold grain dispersal train in the overlying glacial till. The apparent structural trend of the Thunder Zone and possible core of the mineralogically zoned Rainbow Zone are also shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/182907_740013e9e4163961_003full.jpg





Figure 3 - Interpreted extent of Chilcotin basalt (CB) cover over the prospective basement rocks as determined from historical mapping (exposed northern basalt band) and Tower's 2021-2023 diamond drill holes (8 intersections) and 2023 ground magnetic survey (unexposed southern basalt band). The inferred structural trends of the Lightning and Thunder Au Zones and potential extent of the Rainbow porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Zone are also shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/182907_740013e9e4163961_004full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182907