Benjamin Hill Announces Completion of Drilling Camp for Proposed Fall Diamond Drilling Program at Alotta Copper-Gold Project in West-Central Yukon

Vancouver, October 5, 2023 - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCQB: BNNHF) ("Company") is pleased to announce camp construction has been completed to facilitate the requirements for a diamond drilling campaign proposed for this fall. The completion of the induced polarization survey confirmed a large chargeability anomaly over 2.0 kilometres long. The IP data outlined areas of high chargeability/moderated resistivities that are also coincident with the anomalous soil and geophysical anomalies.

Figure 1 below shows the plan of chargeability results from the 2D IP-Res model overlain by gold-in-soil and magnetic susceptibility (RTP). The dashed polyline highlights the area of greatest interest for further testing given the occurrence of favorable geochemical and geophysical anomalies. Diamond drill testing within this zone is recommended for further exploration to better understand the cause of the chargeability, elevated soil geochemistry, and relative magnetic lows.

Figure 2 outlines the initially proposed 4 NQ diamond drill holes, each testing to a 500-meter depth.





Figure 1. Dashed polygon of Chargeability Anomaly overlain Gold in Soil Geochemistry

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/183019_e79a6e04c40cd8a0_001full.jpg







Figure 2. Proposed 4 NQ diamond drill holes, each testing to a 500-meter depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/183019_e79a6e04c40cd8a0_002full.jpg

Key Points about the Alotta Project:

Similar geological setting to the Casino deposit, located 50 km south of Alotta. - Intrusive complex

Insitu Gold/Copper in-soil geochemical anomalies over 4.0 X 1.0 kilometers is larger than the current resource area of the Casino deposit.

Magnetic depletion coincident with gold/copper in soils anomalous geochemistry indicates the occurrence of a large, porphyry related hydrothermal system.

High total potassium counts from radiometric survey supports porphyry potential.

Preliminary IP survey results confirm the same area of interest as coincident soil geochemistry and geophysical anomalies.

Never drill tested, the project is now permitted for drill testing.

Management of the exploration project is being conducted by Archer Cathro and Associates, the same company responsible for previous Casino exploration.

Archer Cathro has defined targets for drill testing. Initial proposal is 4 holes, each to 500 metre depths.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing The Alotta project in Canadian Yukon Territory. The Alotta project is a porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum prospect, located 50 km south of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, and President of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

info@benjaminhillmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-Looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183019