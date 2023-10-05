Lithium Ionic Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2023 - Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 5, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders voted in favour of all matters considered at the Meeting, which included the re-election of Blake Hylands, Helio Diniz, Patrizia Ferrarese, David Gower, Lawrence Guy and Michael Shuh as directors of the Company, along with the election of new independent directors Juliana Sprott and Ian Pritchard. These directors will hold office for the upcoming year. Shareholders also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditors for the same period and endorsed the Company's existing stock option plan.



Blake Hylands, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Ionic, commented, "We're thrilled to welcome Juliana Sprott and Ian Pritchard to our team as valuable additions to our board of directors. Juliana's background and experience at the Sprott Foundation are a testament to her commitment to philanthropy and her deep understanding of the importance of responsible resource management, which aligns with our core values. Her expertise and passion for sustainability will be invaluable assets as we advance our projects. Ian comes to us with extensive experience managing engineering studies for mining projects and overseeing operations management, particularly for projects in Brazil, which will prove instrumental as our Itinga project transitions to this stage of development. We look forward to benefiting from their expertise and experience at this exciting time for our Company."

Ms. Sprott is the Chief Giving Officer at the Sprott Foundation. Ms. Sprott has a B.A. from the University of Western Ontario and completed the one-year program, The Philanthropy Workshop, at the Institute for Philanthropy. She is fluent in English and French.

Mr. Pritchard has over 30 years of experience in project and operations management in the mining industry both in North America as well as internationally, particularly in Brazil. Mr. Pritchard's mining experience includes the management of pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, engineering, procurement and construction management projects. He has held senior executive positions at various organizations worldwide including SNC-Lavalin and De Beers Canada.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its flagship Itinga and Salinas projects cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Itinga Project is situated in the same region as CBL's Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

