Pasofino Gold Provides Corporate Update

Toronto, October 5, 2023 - Pasofino Gold Ltd. (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) (FSE: N07A) ("Pasofino" or the "Company") announces the departure of Neil Herbert from the board of directors. Neil has been a director with Pasofino since February 2021.

Krisztian Toth, Chairman of the Board of Pasofino, commented:

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Neil for his tireless contributions towards the completion of the Dugbe gold project feasibility study last year and his ongoing efforts in highlighting the underexplored potential of this asset. We appreciate that Neil's role at Atlantic Lithium has grown substantially and that, with Atlantic Lithium moving toward development, Neil's time is becoming more and more limited."

On behalf of the Pasofino board and management, we wish Neil all the best for the future."

About Pasofino Gold Ltd.

Pasofino Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (VEIN).

Pasofino, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, owns a 49% economic interest (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest) in the Dugbe Gold Project (the "Project").

Pasofino has exercised its option to consolidate ownership in the Dugbe Gold Project by converting Hummingbird Resources Plc's 51% ownership of the Project for a 51% shareholding in Pasofino, such that Pasofino would own 100% of the Project (prior to the government of Liberia's 10% carried interest), subject to the receipt of all required approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange and shareholder approval.

For further information, please visit www.pasofinogold.com or contact:

Lincoln Greenidge, CFO

T: 416 451 0049

E: lgreenidge@pasofinogold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

