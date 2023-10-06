Sienna Receives BLM Approval for Drill Permit for up to 5 Initial Locations on the "Elko Lithium Project" in Elko County, Nevada Bordering Surge Battery Metals

Vancouver, October 6, 2023 - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the BLM to drill up to 5 initial locations on its recently acquired "Elko Lithium Project" in Elko County, Nevada. This project consists of approximately 1200 contiguous acres directly bordering Surge Battery Metals' (NILI) "Nevada North Lithium Project" in Elko County, Nevada. According to the news dated September 12, 2023 from Surge, "The first certified analytical results for the 2023 summer drilling program at Surge Battery Metals Inc.'s Nevada North lithium project (NNLP) have returned multiple zones of high values ranging from 1,000 parts per million to 8,070 ppm lithium, the highest grades for exploration to date on the Nevada North Lithium Project.' Sienna management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna, states, "We are very pleased to have received this permit to drill. We want to thank the Elko BLM office for their help on this approval to drill on Sienna's initial 5 hole drill plan. We are excited about this area especially in light of the fantastic lithium results being drilled by our neighbour, Surge Battery Metals whose shares have risen from a low of $0.065 to a recent high of $1.55 based on their drill results right beside Sienna's property. This area is shaping up to be one of the most exciting lithium addresses in North America and we are very pleased to be right in the heart of it. We plan to commence drilling as soon as possible. Not only do we have this new lithium project, but Sienna is one of the largest landholders in Clayton Valley, Nevada through its other property interests. Sienna has more than enough cash on hand for the anticipated current exploration plans and we expect to be very active on multiple fronts for the remainder of 2023. Management is extremely optimistic about the future and looks forward to what will happen with boots on the ground on these projects."





Elko County Map

Recently, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has given Sienna approval for up to 4 additional holes to be completed on the 100% owned Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada (See map). On March 25, 2022, Sienna revealed a new lithium discovery on the Blue Clay Lithium Project. Lithium values as high as 1230 ppm Li were encountered. The Blue Clay Lithium Project consists of 150 contiguous claims totaling approximately 2,950 acres prospective for lithium right in the heart of the Clayton Valley in Nevada, which is currently home to the only producing lithium region in North America.

About Sienna Resources Inc.

Sienna has recently acquired the "Elko Lithium Project" in Elko County, Nevada. This project consists of approximately 1200 contiguous acres directly bordering Surge Battery Metals' (NILI) "Nevada North Lithium Project" in Elko County, Nevada. Sienna is also one of the larger landholders in Clayton Valley Nevada. Sienna's Clayton Valley projects include the Blue Clay Lithium Project, the Silver Peak South Project, and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project. Clayton Valley is home to the only lithium production in North America, being Albemarle Corp's (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak deposit. This project is also near Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory in Nevada. On March 18, 2021, Schlumberger New Energy Venture announced the development of a lithium extraction pilot plant through its new venture, NeoLith Energy in a strategic partnership with Pure Energy. The deployment of the pilot plant will be in Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA. The NeoLith Energy sustainable approach uses a differentiated direct lithium extraction (DLE) process to enable the production of high-purity, battery-grade lithium material while reducing the production time from over a year to weeks. Results from this pilot plant are expected in 2023 and could have a significant impact on the brine prospects within Clayton Valley Nevada as Sienna is located in the deepest section of this brine deposit. One other project Sienna has is the 'Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property' in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Marathon Deposit.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

