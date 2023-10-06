Avanti Gold Corp. Announces Change of Directors and Officers

Vancouver, October 6, 2023 - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X37) (the "Company") announces that it that it has appointed Dr. Colin Porter to the Company's Board of Directors, in place of Drew Brass and Tony Louie who have resigned as directors. Tammy Gillis has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer and the Company is actively pursuing a replacement Chief Financial Officer. The Company would like to thank Mr. Brass, Mr. Louie and Ms. Gillis for their many contributions to the Company.

Dr. Colin Porter is a geologist with over 25 years' experience in exploration, project management and applied structural geology across Africa. Dr. Porter's expertise spans a wide range of gold mineralization systems including Archaean, Proterozoic and Pan-African orogenic deposits and districts of Africa. Previous roles include Structural Geologist for Anglogold Ashanti, Africa Region with extensive experience in the Birimian craton of West Africa, which included planning and implementation of deposit scale and brownfields exploration at several of Africa's largest mines including (Obuasi, Geita, Sadiola, Morila, Siguiri). Dr. Porter is also well experienced in target generation, design and implementation of exploration programmes at numerous African gold projects including Banfora, (Burkina Fas, Salman/Anwia (Ghana) and Konongo, Ghana. Dr. Porter was the head of exploration and managed all exploration activities at the Zani-Kodo gold project in NE DR Congo, from instigation to definition of a 3Moz resource.

Dr. Porter holds a BSc (Hons) in geology from Queen's University Belfast, a PhD in geology from University of Southampton and is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer

