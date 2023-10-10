Eureka Lithium Pushes into Fall Exploration in Nunavik and Carries Out Important Community Relations Work

Vancouver, October 10, 2023 - Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: SCMCF) (FSE: S580) ("Eureka Lithium" or "Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as an extensive exploration program continues this fall in Nunavik, with a progress update expected shortly, the Company has successfully completed important community relations work in the Nunavik region. The comprehensive effort, in conjunction with partner GroundTruth Exploration, included the responsible disposal of 200 fuel barrels and also, the removal of decades-old helicopter parts from a previous crash in the region. The Company's voluntary initiatives underscore the commitment to environmental stewardship and fostering good relations with the local community and government.

Jeff Wilson, CEO of Eureka Lithium, commented: "This continues to be an exciting first season for us in Nunavik where we have quickly established Eureka as the lithium exploration leader in the region, while at the same time building relationships and supporting the community. We are proud to have completed this cleanup project as part of our ongoing commitment to sustainable development and community engagement in Nunavik. Through best practices we ensure that all stakeholders benefit from our exploration activities."

Eureka Lithium recognizes the importance of maintaining a positive and productive relationship with the local community and the Kativik Regional Government (KRG) as it continues its exploration activities in the region. The completion of this voluntary cleanup project serves as a testament to the Company's dedication to working harmoniously with local communities in responsible resource development and sustainable practices.

The cleanup initiative involved the following key components:

Fuel Barrel Disposal: Eureka Lithium took proactive measures to address environmental concerns by safely crushing and removing 200 fuel barrels which had been left discarded for years in the vicinity of the Company's Raglan South property. This action ensures the elimination of potential environmental hazards associated with these barrels, further demonstrating Eureka's commitment to the well-being of the local ecosystem.





Figure 1: GroundTruth Exploration team with two hundred rusty fuel barrels found in the region

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9639/183428_bcbe84bf446e781a_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Successful crush and disposal of two hundred fuel barrels

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9639/183428_eurekafigure2.jpg

2. Helicopter Removal: In a significant step toward improving the aesthetics and safety near one of its exploration areas, GroundTruth Exploration and Eureka Lithium successfully dismantled and removed an abandoned, rusted-out helicopter from the vicinity. The removal of this eyesore has not only enhanced the local landscape but has created a safer environment.

"A helicopter crashed on August 27th, 1985 where it sat until there was finally a community stakeholder meeting whereby mining in Nunavik was discussed as an annual conference item," explained Adamie Kalingo, Mayor of Ivujivik. "In the end, GroundTruth Exploration was keenly interested in going ahead with the voluntary clean up. Speaking on behalf of the Inuit of Ivujivik, I am grateful that the clean-up was finally done and that now we have a sense of closure to this tragic incident."





Figure 3: GroundTruth Exploration team voluntary disposal of thirty eight year old helicopter crash site



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9639/183428_bcbe84bf446e781a_004full.jpg

While Eureka Lithium and GroundTruth were not obligated to undertake these environmental cleanup efforts, they recognized the importance of assisting the community and helping solve some longstanding issues for the KRG. Eureka's actions align with its broader commitment to responsible mining practices and social responsibility.

About KRG in Nunavik:

The Kativik Regional Government (KRG) represents the interests and aspirations of the Nunavik population in Northern Quebec. The KRG's mission is to enhance the well-being of Nunavimmiut, safeguard their rights, and contribute to their social, cultural, and political goals.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P. Geo., who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka Lithium is the largest lithium-focused landowner in the northern third of Quebec, known as the Nunavik region, with 100% ownership of three projects comprising 1,408 sq. km in the emerging Raglan West, Raglan South and New Leaf Lithium Camps. These claims were acquired from legendary prospector Shawn Ryan and are located in a region that hosts two operating nickel mines with deep-sea port access.

