Green Shift Signs MOU with Whitesand First Nation for the Armstrong Lithium Project in Ontario

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 - Green Shift Commodities Ltd. (TSXV: GCOM and OTCQB: GRCMF), ("Green Shift", "GCOM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Whitesand First Nation ("WFN") in connection with the Armstrong Lithium project (the "Armstrong Project"), located in the Seymour-Crescent-Falcon lithium belt, ~55 km northeast of the town of Armstrong and ~245 km from Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada. As previously disclosed, the Company has an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Armstrong Project (see press release dated September 15, 2023 for information on the Transaction, and press release dated August 16, 2023 for detailed information on the Project).



The MOU provides guidelines and a communication protocol between GCOM and WFN for initial exploration work. It also prioritizes employment, training, and business opportunities between GCOM and WFN, enabling strong collaboration as the Armstrong Project is advanced toward an exploration permit. The MOU is for a three-year term.

With the MOU providing the green light to operate in the Armstrong Project area, GCOM has commenced initial groundwork with a mapping and sampling program consisting of 91 samples taken thus far.



Trumbull Fisher, CEO and Director of GCOM, commented, "We are honoured to collaborate with the Whitesand First Nation to advance the Armstrong Project. Though our project is at an early stage, we understand the importance of engaging WFN on their traditional territory. This MOU demonstrates our shared commitment to fostering meaningful and open dialogue and ensuring that we are building a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship."

About Green Shift Commodities Ltd.

Green Shift Commodities Ltd. is focused on the exploration and development of commodities needed to help decarbonize and meet net-zero goals. The Company is advancing a portfolio of lithium prospects which includes the recently acquired Rio Negro Project in Argentina, a district-scale project in an area known to contain hard rock lithium pegmatite occurrences that were first discovered in the 1960s with little exploration since, and the Armstrong Project, located in the Seymour-Crescent-Falcon lithium belt in northern Ontario, known to host spodumene-bearing lithium pegmatites and significant discoveries.

The Company is developing the Berlin Deposit in Colombia. Apart from uranium, for clean nuclear energy, the Berlin Deposit contains battery commodities including nickel, phosphate, and vanadium. Phosphate is a key component of lithium-ion ferro-phosphate ("LFP") batteries that are being used by a growing list of electric vehicle manufacturers. Nickel is a component of various lithium-ion batteries, while vanadium is the element used in vanadium redox flow batteries. Neodymium, one of the rare earth elements contained within the Berlin Deposit, is a key component of powerful magnets that are used to increase the efficiency of electric motors and in generators in wind turbines.

