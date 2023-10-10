MTB To Host Update Webinar Focused On Drilling at Telegraph

Vancouver, October 10, 2023 - MTB Metals Corp. (TSXV: MTB) (OTCQB: MBYMF) (FSE: M9U) ("MTB" or the "Company") invites shareholders and other interested parties to an update Webinar to be held October 12, 2023 at 1:00 pm, Pacific Time.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER - WEBINAR Registration URL: (October 12, 2023)

https://app.livestorm.co/simone-capital/mtb-metals-corporate-update

Lawrence Roulston, CEO, will provide a brief update and interpretation on the drill program on the Telegraph porphyry copper-gold project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. A Question & Answer session will allow all attendees to ask questions directly to management about current and future catalysts.

Anyone interested in getting an update or learning more about MTB Metals should register for the event using the URL link provided. Alternatively email MTB Metals investor relations contact to register for the event.

About MTB

MTB has six active projects spanning 670 square kilometres (67,587 hectares) in the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. With the focus on the Telegraph project, discussions are now underway leading to joint ventures and/or spinouts of other projects.

Telegraph is located in the vicinity of 4 world-class porphyry deposits being advanced by major mining companies: Galore (Teck / Newmont), Schaft (Teck), Saddle (Newmont) and the operating Red Chris copper-gold mine (Newcrest / Imperial Metals). Field work by MTB on its 344 square kilometre property, together with earlier results, provides compelling evidence for the presence of one or more porphyries, similar to others in the area. The American Creek project is centered on the historic Mountain Boy silver mine. The project is road accessible and 20 km from the deep-water port of Stewart. There are multiple silver, gold and copper occurrences on the property, including a 2006 drill hole that encountered 5 kgs of silver over 5 metres. Red Cliff is a past producing gold and copper mine in which the Company holds a 35% interest. Recent drill results include 2 meters of 26 g/t gold. On the BA property, 182 drill holes have outlined a substantial zone of silver-lead-zinc mineralization located 4 km from the highway. Several targets with high-grade silver potential remain to be tested. The George Copper Zone on the BA property was explored historically for copper. On the Theia project, work by MTB and previous explorers has outlined a silver bearing mineralized trend 500 metres long, highlighted by a 2020 grab sample that returned 39 kg per tonne silver (1,100 ounces per ton). Two other zones on the property produced copper values over 5%. Southmore is in the midst of some of the largest deposits in the Golden Triangle. It was explored in the 1980s through the early 1990s and was overlooked until MTB consolidated the property and carried out airborne geophysics and field work which confirmed several zones of gold and copper, with values up to 20% copper and 35 g/t gold.

The technical disclosure in this release has been read and approved by Andrew Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Lawrence Roulston

President & CEO

For further information, contact:

Caroline Klukowski

ir@mtb-metals.com

MTB Metals Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Benedetto

Phone: 416-817-1226

Email: mbenedetto@simonecapital.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183476