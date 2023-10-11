Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Canada Nickel to host Feasibility Study Conference Call on Thursday, October 12, 2023

14:46 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announces that the Company will be hosting a webcast and conference call on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Definitive Feasibility Study for its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project.

Conference Call Details:
Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Participants may join the webcast and call as follows:

Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/0Nly476d2WO

Dialing local Toronto: 416-764-8688
Dialing North American Toll Free: 888-390-0546
Dialing International Toll Free:
Australia: 1800076068
Germany: 08007240293
Switzerland: 0800312635
South Africa: 0800994942
UK (England): 448006522435

For those unable to participate, a web-based archive of the conference call will be available for playback at the same Audience URL used to access the live webcast.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby, CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-to-host-feasibility-study-conference-call-on-thursday-october-12-2023-301953642.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2P0XC
CA13515Q1037
www.canadanickel.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap