Canada Nickel to host Feasibility Study Conference Call on Thursday, October 12, 2023
TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announces that the Company will be hosting a webcast and conference call on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Definitive Feasibility Study for its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project.
Conference Call Details:
Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Participants may join the webcast and call as follows:
Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/0Nly476d2WO
Dialing local Toronto: 416-764-8688
Dialing North American Toll Free: 888-390-0546
Dialing International Toll Free:
Australia: 1800076068
Germany: 08007240293
Switzerland: 0800312635
South Africa: 0800994942
UK (England): 448006522435
For those unable to participate, a web-based archive of the conference call will be available for playback at the same Audience URL used to access the live webcast.
Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.
Mark Selby, CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com
