TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announces that the Company will be hosting a webcast and conference call on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Definitive Feasibility Study for its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Participants may join the webcast and call as follows:

Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/0Nly476d2WO

Dialing local Toronto: 416-764-8688

Dialing North American Toll Free: 888-390-0546

Dialing International Toll Free:

Australia: 1800076068

Germany: 08007240293

Switzerland: 0800312635

South Africa: 0800994942

UK (England): 448006522435

For those unable to participate, a web-based archive of the conference call will be available for playback at the same Audience URL used to access the live webcast.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby, CEO

Phone: 647-256-1954

Email: info@canadanickel.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-to-host-feasibility-study-conference-call-on-thursday-october-12-2023-301953642.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.