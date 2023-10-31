Menü Artikel
Largo to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2023

22:05 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results and other updates on Thursday, November 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3RXJdiN to receive an instant automated call back.

You may also dial direct to be entered to the call by an operator using the dial-in details provided below.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time:

1:00 p.m. ET

Dial-in Number:

Local: +1 (416) 764-8650

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 664-6383

Conference ID:

19034623

RapidConnect Link:

https://emportal.ink/3RXJdiN

Replay Number:

Local / International: + 1 (416) 764-8677

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 390-0541

Replay Passcode: 034623#

Website:

To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at: https://www.largoinc.com/investors/Overview

About Largo

Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURETM and VPURE+TM products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on implementing an ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com.



Contact

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com


