Metalite Resources Inc. Announces Next Generation Resources Inc. Bankruptcy Filing

TORONTO, February 20, 2024 - Metalite Resources Inc. (CSE:METL)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) ("Metalite" or the "Company") announces today that the Company's subsidiary, Next Generation Resources Inc. ("Next Generation") has filed an assignment under Section 49 of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada), effective February 12, 2024.

In connection with the above, S. Funtig and Associates Inc. has been appointed as the bankruptcy trustee.

A meeting of creditors will be held by teleconference on February 27, 2024 at 11.00am EST. The Company will provide further information in regard to Next Generation's bankruptcy filing in due course.

About Metalite Resources Inc.

Metalite Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration issuer with a precious metals-focused project in NSW, Australia.

