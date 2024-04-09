Abitibi Metals Announces Final Upsize of its Previously Announced Private Placement to $7.1 Million Fully Allocated

April 8 - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE:AMQ) (OTCQB:AMQFF) (FSE:4KG) ("Abitibi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, due to overwhelming interest, the Company's non-brokered private placement previously announced on March 21, 2024 (the "Offering") has been upsized. The Offering will now consist of up to 10,702,627 common shares of the Company, which is expected to close on April 9, 2024, and has been fully allocated.

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals, stated, "We are pleased to announce the final upsize of this strategic financing. With a treasury of approximately $19 million on closing, Abitibi is in a unique position of strength in a challenging market, as we will be fully funded through 2025 to execute a 50,000-metre drill program and be in a position to deliver a PEA at the B26 Deposit. As both a passionate mining entrepreneur and investor, building compelling stories excites me, and I am grateful for the support Abitibi has received, which will enable us to successfully close the funds needed for a seven-year option within only four months. I believe 2024 is the beginning of a strong macroeconomic environment for gold and copper where high-grade growth stories like ours can flourish."

Jim Deluce, Chairman of the Board and Largest Shareholder of Abitibi Metals, commented, "I am incredibly proud of what the team has accomplished in a challenging economic climate, raising over $21 million in 4 months to successfully secure our 80% earn-in across what was supposed to be a 7-year option. When Jonathon was appointed as CEO, he was challenged by the board to identify an asset with significant growth potential, something he very capably accomplished through the acquisition of the Beschefer Gold Project, where we drilled 4.92 grams per ton gold over 28.65 metres1, including 11.39 g/t Au over 9.1 metres1, a project we very much look forward to returning to in the near future."

Mr.Deluce continued: "With B26, the team did it again - successfully identifying and bringing public an asset where, at Abitibi, we have only started to unlock its potential. With a robust treasury of approximately $19 million, an incredible corporate and technical team, and a world-class advisory team, Abitibi Metals now has a very strong foundation to build from as we continue to execute and remain extremely focused on building the next significant metals company in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt."

The Offering consists of two parts: a) $5,109,021.78 of charity flow-through common shares ("CFT Shares") priced at C$0.86/share for the issuance of 5,940,723 CFT Shares; and b) $2,000,000 of common shares priced at C$0.42/share for the issuance of 4,761,904 Common Shares. The CFT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

The gross proceeds from the Charity Flow-Through Offering will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Tax Act) related to the Company's projects in Québec. Gross proceeds from the Common Share offering will be used for general and administration expenses including funding for the PEA obligation, property option payments, and to scale up marketing & awareness initiatives.

Finder's fees in cash or securities may be paid on gross proceeds of the Offering, as permitted by securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). Eventus Capital Corp. has been appointed as a Finder in connection with the Offering.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to the Company's filing requirements with the CSE, and all securities will be subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period after closing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please call 226-271-5170, email info@abitibimetals.com, or visit https://www.abitibimetals.com.

