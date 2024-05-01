Lake Resources NL: Launches Investor Hub

Sydney, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) today announces the formal launch of Investor Hub, which is a dedicated platform for investors to learn more about the Company and our latest activities.Investor can access Investor Hub and sign up to receive ASX updates and news regularly.The Company encourages investors to post questions and feedback through the Q&A function accompanying each piece of content and the Company will endeavour to respond, where appropriate.How to join the Company's Investor Hub:1. Head to https://investorhub.lakeresources.com.au/auth/signup2. Follow the prompts to sign up for an Investor Hub account.3. Complete your account profile.From time to time, investors with complete accounts on the Investor Hub may be invited to exclusive company events. We appreciate shareholder's support and we look forward to updating investors on our progress in 2024 via the Investor Hub.





About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.



This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.





Nigel Kassulke at Teneo M: +61-407-904-874 E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com Global: Karen Greene SVP, Investor Relations karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au