Gold Hunter Resources Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Frankfurt am Main, November 21, 2024 - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (FSE: 6RH) (OTC Pink: GHREF) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company"), a Canadian junior exploration company advancing a premier district-scale project in Newfoundland and Labrador, is pleased to announce that its common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "6RH," effective November 20th, 2024.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is among the largest organized trading markets globally and is one of the most prominent in Europe. Ranking alongside the Nasdaq and NYSE in terms of securities turnover, this listing is expected to increase the Company's visibility and enhance liquidity by opening up opportunities from European financial hubs such as Germany, Switzerland, and beyond.

Sean A. Kingsley, President & CEO of Gold Hunter Resources stated, "The Frankfurt listing marks another milestone in Gold Hunter as we expand our global presence. This new listing allows us to connect with European investors, many of whom are deeply invested in the mineral exploration and mining sector. With our strategic focus on the Great Northern Project, we're positioned to deliver continuous value. Additionally, we're excited to present at the Deutsche Goldmesse, Europe's premier gold conference, starting today. Meeting with investors face-to-face is a fantastic opportunity to share our story and showcase Newfoundland's immense potential for discovery."

About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) is one of the world's largest and most efficient trading platforms, operated by Deutsche Börse AG and based in Frankfurt, Germany. As Europe's leading stock exchange by market capitalization and one of the top three globally, the FSE plays a critical role in connecting companies with international investors.

The exchange offers a diverse range of financial instruments, including equities, bonds, derivatives, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, high liquidity, and transparent regulatory environment, the FSE provides unparalleled access to European and global capital markets. Its market segments-Prime Standard, General Standard, and Open Market (Freiverkehr)-cater to businesses of various sizes and industries, allowing for flexibility and growth. For smaller and mid-cap companies, the Open Market offers a more streamlined regulatory framework, making the FSE an attractive option for companies seeking to increase their investor base and liquidity.

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the strategic acquisition, exploration, and advancement of precious and base metal projects in high-potential mining jurisdictions. With a commitment to district-scale consolidation and data-driven exploration, Gold Hunter aims to deliver significant shareholder value in Newfoundland's emerging mining districts.

The Company's flagship Great Northern Project spans over 40 kilometers of the highly prospective Doucers Valley Fault in Newfoundland's Baie Verte Peninsula. This consolidation increased the project's strike length by 64%, positioning Gold Hunter at the center of one of Canada's most promising gold regions. Previously, the Company's initial consolidation project was successfully divested to FireFly Metals, generating substantial returns for shareholders through an equity dividend. Gold Hunter is poised to continue building on this success with its expanded exploration program and strategic approach to unlocking Newfoundland's mineral wealth.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

Sean A. Kingsley

President, CEO, and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Factors influencing these statements include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, metal price fluctuations, exploration results, changes in project parameters, and other risks inherent in the mining industry. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements unless required by law. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230805