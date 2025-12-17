Dryden Gold Sets the Stage for 2026 Exploration Campaign

Vancouver, December 17, 2025 - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to review its successful 2025 exploration results and share the Company's goals for our 2026 program. Dryden Gold has had a very successful year meeting its 2025 exploration goals.

2025 Exploration Highlights:

Successfully accomplished all four exploration objectives while drilling 15,000 meters. Significant growth at flagship Gold Rock target area. Successful test of periodicity at the deposit scale at Mud Lake. Advanced the Hyndman discovery leading to a positive drill decision. New discovery of broad gold mineralization at Sherridon.

Concluded property-wide soil-till sampling & LIDAR programs to promote additional regional exploration targets.

Built out & expanded office and core handling facilities in Dryden, Ontario.

Increased its in-house exploration team to 10 full time staff.

Maintained its industry low all-in drilling costs at C$250/meter.

Received the Ontario Junior Exploration Grant.

In the Capital Markets:

Completed a $7.8MM equity financing funding an initial $6MM in 2026 exploration, including a "top-off" investment from Centerra Gold.

2025 warrant exercises added an additional $4,565,473 to the treasury.

Stock price increase of over 200% - 52-week range $0.105 to $0.39.

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold, commented, "It has been a truly transformative year for Dryden Gold. I want to thank the entire team as well as our loyal and supportive shareholders for driving Dryden Gold's success."

Goals for 2026 Exploration Campaign

Continue to grow the Gold Rock target area testing strike length and hanging wall structures from Elora to Big Master.

Test for periodicity or repetition on strike in the Gold Rock Camp with follow up drilling at the Mud Lake target area and a new anomaly to the south.

Drill-test the Hyndman regional discovery.

Follow-up drilling at the Sherridon regional target and to continue the development of the deposit model.

Interpret the property-wide soil-till program to identify new regional targets to add to the exploration pipeline.

Recap of 2025

The year started out strong with a new strategic partner in Centerra Gold. The Company set up its own core facility and developed a strong geology team with additional expert advisors. In March, Dryden Gold made its final property payment to Alamos Gold for 100% of the Upper and Lower Manitou portions of the property. The Company received three exploration permits in 2025. The first exploration permit was to allow for further testing to the north on strike on the Elora Gold System part of Gold Rock. The other two permits were designed to allow first pass testing programs on the Companies two top priority regional targets Sherridon and Hyndman.

The 2025 drill program successfully tripled the mineralized footprint at the Gold Rock target area. In May the Company intersected spectacular visible gold on a new hanging wall discovery of 301.67 g/t gold over 3.90 meters, including 1,930 g/t gold over 0.60 meters. Dryden Gold intersected another hanging wall zone while drilling the gap hole which graded 55.34 g/t gold over 3.50 meters, including 379.00 g/t gold over 0.50 meters. The gap hole drilled across the untested area between the Big Master Gold System and the Elora Gold System intersecting several parallel gold-bearing structures and showing more potential for the Gold Rock Target area.

To further test the periodicity of high-grade mineralization at the deposit scale, the Company completed a two-kilometer step-out northeast of Gold Rock at the Mud Lake target area. This program involved mapping and surface sampling at North Mud Lake and four initial drill holes on the southern end of the Mud Lake target.

With the completion of the August equity financing and the warrant exercises, we are fully funded for an ambitious 2026 exploration campaign.

The Company has a two-pronged approach to exploration focusing on growth at its flagship Gold Rock target area as well as making new regional discoveries. The company completed a property-wide soil-till sampling program coupled with a lidar survey to aid in the detection of new exploration targets. During 2025, Dryden Gold focused on two top priority regional exploration targets Hyndman and Sherridon. Summer field work on Hyndman returned high-grade surface channel samples including 23.32 g/t gold over 2.80 meters which resulted in a positive drill decision for Hyndman. The initial drill program at Hyndman will be part of the 2026 Exploration Program. The team tested new structural interpretation at Sherridon with an initial three-hole drill program that showed board zones of gold mineralization. In addition, the Company was able to purchase one of the royalties on the property.

Marketing in 2026

Dryden Gold will be kicking off its 2026 marketing calendar by exhibiting at the Metals Investor Forum ("MIF") in Vancouver on January 23-24, 2026, and will be presenting on newsletter writer, Chen Lin's panel. To register for free, please click here.

The technical team will be participating at the core shack in booth #1024 at AME Round Up in Vancouver at the Vancouver Convention Centre East on January 28th-29th.

Please visit our website to stay up to date on all our upcoming conferences.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024 and 2025 program were sent to Activation Laboratories in Dryden Ontario, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

