LunR Royalties Receives Final Approval to List on the TSXV, Trading to Commence December 19, 2025

LunR Royalties Corp. ("LunR", "LunR Royalties", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and that trading will commence at the opening of the market on December 19, 2025. The Company currently has 70,063,014 Common Shares outstanding.

Upon listing on the TSXV, the Common Shares will trade under the symbol "LUNR". Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the listing, as there will be no change to the CUSIP for the Company's Common Shares.

President, CEO & Chair, Adam Lundin, commented:

"There has never been a more exciting time to launch a new royalty company, and this is a pivotal moment for LunR as we set out to become a significant player in the mining royalty and streaming space. The asset quality underlying our initial royalties on Lunahuasi and Los Helados provides a strong foundation from which we can take a disciplined approach to grow the business and generate lasting value for shareholders and future stakeholders."

Pursuant to the policies of the TSXV, LunR will be a Tier 2 Investment Issuer. An aggregate of 4,700,000 stock options of the Company, granted to certain directors and officers of the Company, are subject to a Tier 2 Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. Further information concerning LunR may also be found on the Company's website at www.lunrroyalties.com and in LunR's TSXV Form 2B - Listing Application, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under LunR's issuer profile.

About LunR Royalties

LunR Royalties is an emerging royalty and streaming company based in Canada, focused on building and managing a portfolio of high-quality mining royalty and stream interests to create meaningful and lasting value for stakeholders.

LunR was spun-out of NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx"), whose common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "NGEX", with net smelter return ("NSR") royalties on the Lunahuasi and Los Helados projects, located in the Vicuña District of Argentina and Chile. LunR holds a 1.00% NSR royalty on Lunahuasi and a 1.38% NSR royalty on Los Helados.

The spin-out was completed by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, which became effective on October 23, 2025.

Additional information relating to LunR or NGEx may be obtained or viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional Information

