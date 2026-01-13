Heliostar Provides 2026 Guidance and Growth Plan

HIGHLIGHTS:

Production guidance of 50,000-55,000 oz gold

Cash Costs of $1,850-$1,950/oz gold and All In Sustaining Costs of $2,025-$2,125/oz gold

Pre-stripping of Veta Madre open pit expansion at La Colorada

Ana Paula Feasibility Study advancement and development of the main access decline

$27M exploration program funded from operating cash flow

Vancouver, January 13, 2026 - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide production and cost guidance for 2026 as well as details of growth plans across the portfolio. The Company plans to produce 50,000-55,000 ounces of gold at by-product cash costs of $1,850-$1,950/oz gold and a consolidated All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $2,025-$2,125/oz gold. Heliostar will utilize the cash generated from ongoing operations to continue to invest in exploration and growth initiatives across the Company's portfolio, including advancement of the flagship Ana Paula development project towards production.

Project Category 2026 Guidance La Colorada Mine





Gold Production (Ounces) 20,000-22,300

Silver Production (Ounces) 130,000-145,000

Cash Costs (per gold ounce)1,2 $1,650-$1,750

All-In Sustaining Cost (per gold ounce)1,2,3,4 $1,775-$1,875 San Agustin Mine





Gold Production (Ounces) 30,000-32,700

Silver Production (Ounces) 160,000-175,000

Cash Costs (per gold ounce)1,2 $2,000-$2,100

All-In Sustaining Costs (per gold ounce)1,2,3,4 $2,150-$2,250 Heliostar Consolidated





Gold Production (Ounces) 50,000-55,000

Silver sold (Ounces) 290,000-320,000

Cash Cost (per gold ounce)1,2 $1,850-$1,950

All-In Sustaining Costs (per gold ounce)1,2,3,4 $2,025-$2,125

By-product credits calculated using $47.50 per ounce silver price. Cash costs and AISC are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this news release for further information on this measure. AISC is based on the World Gold Council definition. Mine site AISC includes only the portion of corporate G&A allocated to the operating mines. Consolidated G&A includes the aforementioned corporate G&A allocated to the operating mines plus all corporate stock-based compensation. Annual average exchange rate from all costs based on Mexican peso to US dollar (18 pesos per one dollar).

The La Colorada mine ("La Colorada") will continue to produce metals from processing Junkyard and other stockpiles with a focus on additional re-leaching opportunities at the operation. The San Agustin mine ("San Agustin") successfully resumed mining operations in December 2025 (see the press release dated December 17, 2025) and will continue mining, crushing, stacking and leaching activities to produce gold and silver through 2026 and beyond.

La Colorada

In 2026, the Company expects to produce 20,000-22,300 ounces of gold at an AISC of $1,775-$1,875 per ounce of gold. This will come from crushing and stacking stockpiles, including the Junkyard Stockpile ore, a portion of the Truckshop Stockpile and re-leaching opportunities.

Development of the Veta Madre open pit expansion project is planned to commence in early Q3. The Company plans to conduct pre-stripping of 11 million tonnes of waste in 2026 to access the 43,000 ounces of in-situ gold in reserves at Veta Madre starting in the first half of 2027. This is a key growth initiative that will drive increased production at the mine in 2027.

De-risking drilling of Veta Madre and Veta Madre Plus (a planned cutback and possible expansion, respectively) is ongoing. The results of this program will provide technical information for a refined pit design and may lead to additional mineral reserves. Heliostar has also budgeted for regional exploration beyond the main mine trend at La Colorada with the aim of unlocking the full geologic potential of the larger, under-explored land package. In addition, the Company has planned for a dedicated drill program in the second half of 2026 to investigate the underground potential below the existing open pits at La Colorada. Heliostar intends to invest up to $5.8M in resource development and exploration activities at La Colorada in 2026.

San Agustin

After successfully restarting open pit production in December 2025, the operation will produce at steady state through 2026 and beyond. The Company expects the mine to produce 30,000-32,700 ounces of gold at a site-level, by-product AISC of $2,150-$2,250 per ounce of gold. The increase in cost compared to that shown in the January 2025 Feasibility Study is driven by general inflation, higher contractor mining costs and allocation of corporate general and administrative costs.

Drilling focused on expanding the oxide reserves at the Corner Area and around the existing open pit is ongoing, with 13,000 metres budgeted in 2026. In addition, Heliostar has planned up to 5,000 metres of drilling to investigate the high-grade portions of the large, polymetallic sulphide deposit that sits both adjacent to and beneath the oxides currently being mined. Further, $2.0M has been earmarked for exploration of Heliostar's claims across the district, including early-stage exploration of the silver-rich Consejo veins mapped at surface. The Company plans to invest up to $9.7M through this year to unlock the full geologic potential of the property.

Ana Paula

The ongoing 20,000 metre infill and expansion drill program at Ana Paula will continue through Q1 2026. Given the success to date, an additional 6,500 metres have been approved to continue to upgrade inferred material currently in the Preliminary Economic Assessment mine plan. Heliostar has commenced work to complete a Feasibility Study for Ana Paula, scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2027. This important milestone will fully define the construction and operating plans to develop a 100k ounce per year gold mine.

Heliostar plans to continue to advance the existing 412 metre production-scale decline into the Ana Paula deposit in 2026. This work is planned to start in Q3 and is part of a broader de-risking and early works program to support production at the mine in the second half of 2028. The completion of the decline will also provide a platform for underground drilling to continue to expand the Ana Paula deposit at depth and explore for the causative intrusion and potential mineralized contact skarn deposit.

In addition, $1.5M has been budgeted for early-stage, regional exploration at Ana Paula. This includes a drone magnetics survey, ground-based gravity survey, property-wide soil sampling and geologic mapping. The Ana Paula project sits on a largely unexplored 56,334ha land package - one of the largest in the prolific and highly prospective Guererro Gold Belt. In total, Heliostar plans to invest $6.6M in resource development and regional exploration at Ana Paula in 2026, in addition to the $15.0M required to extend the decline.

Other Properties

At Cerro del Gallo, Heliostar is advancing permitting discussions alongside active engagement with the local communities and social benchmarking surveys. The Company's workplan includes an update of the geologic model to allow flotation trade-off testing, further metallurgical test work of the sulphide portion of the deposit and hydrological data collection.

Unga and San Antonio will see modest exploration and metallurgical programs, respectively.

The total planned exploration, development and study expenditure for these properties is $4.9M.

Statement of Qualified Persons

Gregg Bush, P.Eng., Qualified Person, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Bush is employed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that the reported non-GAAP financial measures will enable certain investors to better evaluate the Company's performance, liquidity, and ability to generate cash flow. These measures do not have any standardized definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Additional details of the Company's calculation of Cash Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs can be found in the most recent MD&A.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a gold producer with production from operating mines in Mexico. This includes the La Colorada Mine in Sonora and San Agustin Mine in Durango. The Company also has a strong portfolio of development projects in Mexico and the USA. These include the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, the San Antonio project in Baja Sur and the Unga project in Alaska.

