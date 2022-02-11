Menü
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
Februar 2022
Übernahme
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2022 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

  • Agnico Eagle und Kirkland Lake schließen Fusion ab
    Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. und Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. gaben kürzlich bekannt, dass sie die Fusion der beiden Unternehmen erfolgreich abgeschlossen haben. Das kombinierte Unternehmen wird weiterhin unter Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. operieren und an der Toronto Stock Exchange sowie der New York Stock Exchange unter dem Ticker AEM gelistet bleiben. Agnico [...]
    weiterlesen
    09.02.2022
    von Minenportal.de
  • Kirkland Lake Gold meldet Rekordproduktion für 2021
    Kirkland Lake Gold Limited gab gestern die operativen Ergebnisse des zum 31. Dezember 2021 geendeten Quartals und des Gesamtjahres bekannt. Im Dezemberquartal verbuchte Kirkland demnach eine Rekordproduktion von 380.472 Unzen Gold. Im Vergleich sowohl zum Vorjahreszeitraum als auch zum Septemberquartal bedeutet dies einen Anstieg um 3%. Die [...]
    weiterlesen
    18.01.2022
    von Minenportal.de
  • Agnico Eagle und Kirkland Lake Gold fusionieren!
    Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. und Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. gaben gerade bekannt, dass man eine Vereinbarung über einen Zusammenschluss getroffen habe, wobei das kombinierte Unternehmen unter dem Namen "Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd." weitergeführt werden soll. Nach Abschluss des Zusammenschlusses wird das entstandene Unternehmen voraussichtlich über eine [...]
    weiterlesen
    28.09.2021
    von Minenportal.de
  • Übernahmegerücht um Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
    Es gibt Gerüchte, dass der Goldproduzent Kirkland Lake in fortgeschrittenen Übernahmeverhandlungen steht und das Management vermutlich auch bereit wäre, zu verkaufen. Aufgetaucht ist dieses Gerücht auf IKN. Kirkland kostet aktuell rund 14,22 Milliarden CAD an der Börse und sollte an dem Gerücht etwas dran sein, dann müsste schon einer der großen [...]
    weiterlesen
    27.09.2021
    von Hannes Huster
  • Kirkland Lake Gold erklärt Dividende für Q3 21
    Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. kündigte gestern die Ausschüttung der quartalsweisen Dividende für das zweite Quartal 2021 an. Diese wird sich erneut auf 0,1875 USD je Stammaktie belaufen. Die Zahlung erfolgt am 13. Oktober 2021 an alle Aktionäre, die sich zum Handelsschluss am 29. September 2021 im Besitz von Aktien des Unternehmens befanden. Es handelt [...]
    weiterlesen
    17.09.2021
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.


