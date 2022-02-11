Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. und Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. gaben kürzlich bekannt, dass sie die Fusion der beiden Unternehmen erfolgreich abgeschlossen haben. Das kombinierte Unternehmen wird weiterhin unter Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. operieren und an der Toronto Stock Exchange sowie der New York Stock Exchange unter dem Ticker AEM gelistet bleiben. Agnico [...]
Kirkland Lake Gold Limited gab gestern die operativen Ergebnisse des zum 31. Dezember 2021 geendeten Quartals und des Gesamtjahres bekannt. Im Dezemberquartal verbuchte Kirkland demnach eine Rekordproduktion von 380.472 Unzen Gold. Im Vergleich sowohl zum Vorjahreszeitraum als auch zum Septemberquartal bedeutet dies einen Anstieg um 3%. Die [...]
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. und Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. gaben gerade bekannt, dass man eine Vereinbarung über einen Zusammenschluss getroffen habe, wobei das kombinierte Unternehmen unter dem Namen "Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd." weitergeführt werden soll. Nach Abschluss des Zusammenschlusses wird das entstandene Unternehmen voraussichtlich über eine [...]
Es gibt Gerüchte, dass der Goldproduzent Kirkland Lake in fortgeschrittenen Übernahmeverhandlungen steht und das Management vermutlich auch bereit wäre, zu verkaufen. Aufgetaucht ist dieses Gerücht auf IKN. Kirkland kostet aktuell rund 14,22 Milliarden CAD an der Börse und sollte an dem Gerücht etwas dran sein, dann müsste schon einer der großen [...]
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. kündigte gestern die Ausschüttung der quartalsweisen Dividende für das zweite Quartal 2021 an. Diese wird sich erneut auf 0,1875 USD je Stammaktie belaufen. Die Zahlung erfolgt am 13. Oktober 2021 an alle Aktionäre, die sich zum Handelsschluss am 29. September 2021 im Besitz von Aktien des Unternehmens befanden. Es handelt [...]
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced merger of equals transaction . The combined company will continue as Agnico Eagle Mines and will remain listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "AEM". In aggregate, Agnico Eagle [...]
The shareholders of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. have agreed to a merger of equals resulting in the combination of the two companies by plan of arrangement. Each share of Kirkland Lake Gold will be exchanged for 0.7935 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines. Kirkland Lake Gold will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index and [...]
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. are pleased to announce that approval has been received from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board regarding the proposed merger of equals between Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act. Agnico Eagle also announces that it will [...]
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and Rogers Business today announced the launch of a 5G Wireless Private Network at Kirkland Lake Gold's Detour Lake Mine, the second-largest gold producing mine in Canada. Detour Lake is the first of its kind in Canada to be fully connected over a 5G Wireless Private Network, providing enhanced coverage, end-to-end [...]
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. today announced record quarterly and full-year production for the fourth quarter of 2021 and full-year of 2021, respectively. Q4 2021 production totalled 380,472 ounces driven by record quarterly production at Detour Lake Mine of 210,980 ounces and a 33% increase in production at the Macassa Mine compared to the previous [...]