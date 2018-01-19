Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Dolly Varden Presenting at Vancouver Resource Investment Conference and Roundup

19.01.2018  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Jan. 19, 2018 /CNW/ - Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSX.V: DV | U.S.: DOLLF) (the "Company" or "Dolly Varden") is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending and presenting at this years Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC") and the Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME") Roundup.  Come visit with management and learn more about Dolly Varden, its recent discoveries and historic mining camp in the Golden Triangle, Northwestern British Columbia.

"It is a privilege for our Company being invited to present at this year's Core Shack," said Gary Cope, President and CEO of Dolly Varden. "We look forward meeting with our shareholders and new investors and encourage everyone to come view the core from our recent discoveries which will be on display at the Core Shack."

Details of both events are listed below.

VRIC:

Date:               

January 21-22, 2018

Location:         

Vancouver Convention Center West

Booth:              

1034

Panel Forum:  

January 21, 2018

Time:               

8:30am – 9:30am

 

AME ROUNDUP:

Date:              

January 22-25, 2018

Location:       

Vancouver Convention Center West, Exhibit Halls B3/C

Booth:            

722

Coreshack:       

January 24-25, 2018

 

About Dolly Varden

Dolly Varden Silver is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration in northwestern British Columbia. Dolly Varden has two projects, the namesake Dolly Varden silver property and the nearby Big Bulk copper-gold property. Since December, 2016, Dolly Varden has been under the direction of new management provided by the experienced Belcarra Group Management Ltd. The Belcarra Group comprises highly qualified mining and financial professionals.

The Company's Common Shares are listed and traded on the TSX.V under the symbol "DV" and on the OTCBB system under the symbol "DOLLF". 

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Dolly Varden Silver Corp.



Contact
Dolly Varden Silver Corp., Gary Cope, President and CEO, 1-604-687-8566, www.dollyvardensilver.com; Dolly Varden Silver Corp., Alex Tsakumis, Vice President - Corporate Development, 1-604-687-8566, Email: alex@belcarragroup.com
Dolly Varden Silver Corp.

www.dollyvardensilver.com


