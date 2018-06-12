BlueBird Battery Metals to Acquire Ashburton Cobalt Project in Prospective Talga Fault Zone and Increases Australian Cobalt Portfolio to 518 km²

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2018 /CNW/ - BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: BATT; US:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "BlueBird") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire 100% of the rights, title and interest in the granted exploration licences of the Ashburton Cobalt Project ("Ashburton"), located 100 km southwest of Paraburdoo, Western Australia (Refer to Figure 1), from Peter Romeo Gianni (the "Vendor").

"We are excited to add another Co-Mn project to our portfolio in Western Australia that not only delivers well above industry standard Co grades, but has the potential to yield simpler metallurgy, noting the cobalt is hosted by manganese. Another key reason we selected the Ashburton, other than the style and grade of deposit, is the Western Australia location, which is known globally as where mining projects can be fast tracked to production, and dramatically quicker than North America. Mineral projects are significantly more valuable the sooner the product reaches the end user or market," commented Alf Stewart, President of BlueBird.

Highlights of Ashburton Cobalt Project:

Tenement controls more than 30 km of the Talga Fault Zone ("TFZ"), a major, northwest trending litho-structural contact zone.

Historical reconnaissance exploration results (surface rock chip samples) indicate anomalous cobalt grades ranging from trace to 0.311%.

References above and in Figure 2/3 below and to other companies' results, is for information purposes only. The selected samples are not necessarily representative of mineralization at Ashburton and there are no assurances the Company will receive similar results.

"Historical exploration at the Ashburton Cobalt Project indicates an opportunity for the discovery of a near surface cobalt deposit, will play a key part in establishing BlueBird as a leader in the exploration and advancement of cobalt project," commented Peter A. Ball, Chairman and CEO of BlueBird. "With four acquisitions in three months focused on building a portfolio of quality cobalt projects, we are clearly providing a platform to build shareholder value for our shareholders. We continue to review other battery metal projects to add to our portfolio and look forward to delivering value through focused aggressive exploration programs."

Ashburton Tenement Overview

The Ashburton Cobalt Project is comprised of three tenements, Capricorn, Jessice Bore and Edmund, all located along the surface trace of the TFZ (Refer to Figure 2). The most advanced of the three tenements, Jessica Bore, highlights multiple surface rock chip samples returning cobalt grades greater than 0.1% Co (Refer to Figure 3). There are no assurances the Company will receive similar results to the adjacent property.

Project Geology

The Ashburton Cobalt Project covers the north-western extent of the Edmund Basin, a 4 km thick suequence of siliciclastic and carbonate sedimentary rocks lying unconformably on rocks of the Ashburton Basin, represented by the Wyloo Group, a 12 km thick SE trending sequence of low-grade meta-sediments and meta-volcanic rocks. The Project is underlain by rocks of the Capricorn Orogen, a major tectonic zone between the Archaen Yilgarn and Pilbara Cratons. The Capricorn Orogeny deformed and metamorphosed the Ashburton Basin producing the dominant NW-SE fold axis, shear and foliation trends and low grade metamorphism.

The dominant structural feature is the Talga Fault Zone ("TFZ") a major NW-SE trending fault zone interpreted to represent a suture zone between the Ashburton and Gascoyne Complex, a sequence of metasedimentary and meta-igneous rocks extensively intruded by large volumes of granite, forming the basement for the Edmund Basin sedimentation.

Previous exploration of the tenements focused on extensive manganese mineralization, been traced for over 60 km along the TFZ. Cobalt and Manganese mineralization is associated with a dolomitic unit parallel to the TFZ. Surface rock chip samples have returned anomalous cobalt results, ranging from trace to 0.31% (Refer to Table 1). There are no assurances the Company will receive similar results.

Table 1 – Selected Surface Rock Chip Results – Ashburton Project

Sample Easting Northing Ba ppm Co ppm Co % Cu ppm Mn % Mo ppm Ni ppm Zn ppm 109682 480684 7386325 3000 3110 0.31 1570 37.6 3.5 1480 1270 CAPR0461 513000 7365230 793 3060 0.31 210 16.7 0.5 986 1180 109691 479125 7387008 1090 2500 0.25 666 17.2 3.0 394 452 108542 477898 7389615 782 2300 0.23 1440 6.5 88.0 1660 331 CAPR0024 430184 7414361 65400 2150 0.22 712 25.6 0.0 0 696 109681 480702 7386075 853 2130 0.21 332 17.5 12.0 392 630 CAPR0042 434478 7412365 12600 1760 0.18 706 13.1 18.0 540 594 CAPR0068 446709 7413236 99 1670 0.17 998 11.8 4.0 3560 4840 109812 480680 7386330 983 1430 0.14 496 8.6 3.0 656 370 101504 477474 7389296 9400 1400 0.14 372 8.3 0.5 456 322 109687 479239 7386866 1920 1130 0.11 470 11.0 4.5 410 286 CAPR0437 480925 7385865 387 1090 0.11 196 0.9 3.0 528 634 CAPR0442 488470 7380690 47100 1050 0.11 8 21.2 1.0 22 82

Table 1 includes selected results from historical surface rock chip sampling of the Ashburton Project. There are no assurances that the Company will be able to duplicate these results.

Please visit the website www.bluebirdbatterymetals.com for additional information, maps, sections, and assay tables related to the Ashburton Cobalt Project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Wes Hanson, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. The qualified person has not yet visited the Ashburton Project, and therefore has not yet verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure.

LOI Terms

Under the terms of the LOI, which will be formalized by a definitive agreement among the parties, the Company will purchase 100% of Ashburton by paying the Vendor CAD$25,000 and issuing to the Vendor, over a two year period, common shares valued at CAD$1,500,000. This transaction is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that its press release dated June 7, 2018 incorrectly stated that COMVERJ Pty Ltd was a finder. The correct finder is Lexcon Pty Ltd. No finder's fee is payable in respect of the Ashburton transaction.

About BlueBird Battery Metals

BlueBird Battery Metals (TSXV: BATT; US: BBBMF) is a Canadian publicly listed company focused on the global exploration and development of strategic battery metals projects, primarily cobalt and nickel. BlueBird's goal is to pursue a business model that offers direct and long-term leverage to the price appreciation in nickel and cobalt, two principal materials in EV batteries. The Company plans to become a leader in the battery metals sector, as cobalt is currently in a global supply deficit, has a vulnerable supply chain, and is part of an emerging sector with extraordinary potential. BlueBird is advancing its portfolio of battery metals focused assets in Western Australia and New South Wales, Australia, and in the Yukon, Canada, and is currently reviewing new acquisition opportunities to add to the Company's project portfolio.

