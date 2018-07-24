Lumina Gold Announces Ecuadorian Mining Sector Reforms Enabling C20 Drilling to Commence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2018 -- Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV:LUM) (OTC:LUMAF) (the “Company” or “Lumina”) is pleased to announce that the Ecuadorian Minister of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources, Carlos Pérez Garcia, enacted a Ministerial Agreement (the “Agreement”), which will allow mining concession holders to perform non-systematic drilling during the Early Exploration Phase of mining concessions. Drilling activities were previously only permitted during the Advanced Exploration Phase of mining concessions and required an environmental license.



The Agreement will enable the drilling of previously untested areas on the west side of its Cangrejos deposit (C20), as well as the Gran Bestia satellite deposit, located approximately one kilometre away, where Newmont Mining Corp. previously drilled 978 metres over five holes in 1999. Lumina’s tests will help it determine whether Gran Bestia contains mineral resources that would add to the existing Cangrejos deposit and the mine plan which was described in the Preliminary Economic Assessment announced on June 28, 2018. Lumina also plans to test whether mineralization at Gran Bestia connects to the existing Cangrejos deposit.

In addition, the Agreement will allow for drilling to commence at Orquideas, part of the previously announced First Quantum Minerals earn-in, provided appropriate water authorizations are in place. The Company continues to advance other early stage exploration properties, such as Tarqui, to the drill ready stage following the completion of an Induced Polarization work program planned for this year.

According to the Agreement, Lumina will be able to drill reconnaissance or test holes from a maximum of forty platforms within each of its mining concessions. Non-systematic drilling will still require authorization for industrial water use from the National Water Secretariat (SENAGUA) and the update of the applicable environmental registry to reflect drilling activity.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV:LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. The Company’s Cangrejos Gold-Copper project is located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador, and its Condor Gold-Copper project is located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. The Company also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador consisting of 135 thousand hectares. The Company has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

