West Kirkland Mining Reports Multiple New High-Grade Gold Sections On Surface At Gold Mountain Target Hasbrouck Project, Nevada

Gold Mountain Surface Gold Target



Hasbrouck Gold Project looking west





VANCOUVER, July 26, 2018 - West Kirkland Mining Inc. (TSXV:WKM) (“West Kirkland” or “Company”) reports the results of a further 345 composite surface samples from Gold Mountain, each taken across an interval of 20 feet and focused on areas of high interest identified by the extensive surface sampling completed by the Company in May, and reported in June 2018.

Gold Mountain is located less than a mile from the Company’s Hasbrouck Gold Project reserves. These latest assays are supportive of the continuous high-grade gold sections reported by the Company on June 7, 2018 and provide greater confidence in targeting 23 boreholes the Company is planning to drill in July and August 2018.

NEW ASSAY RESULTS FROM SEALEY RIDGE, GOLD ZONE, & ADIT AREA

These new results support the Company’s exploration efforts to add at-surface ounces.

Surface Samples Length Gold (g/t) Location Orientation 3 60’ (18m) 6.52 SR-22 Across strike 5 100’ (30m) 3.21 GZ-04 Oblique to strike 8 160’ (49m) 3.03 GZ-05 Oblique to strike 4 80’ (24m) 0.88 GZ-08 Across strike 3 60’ (18m) 0.52 SR-14 Across strike 4 80’ (24m) 1.13 SR-18 Across strike 4 80’ (24m) 0.96 SR-19 Across strike 6 220’ (67m) 1.35 SR-20 Across strike 3 60’ (18m) 1.19 AA-01 Across strike 3 60’ (18m) 1.23 AA-04 Across strike 3 60’ (18m) 1.98 AA-05 Across strike 46 1,020’ 1.99





DRILL PROGRAM

The Company is currently mobilizing equipment and crews to perform a 23-hole drill program on the Sealey Ridge and Gold Zone areas on Gold Mountain. The initial drill program will be focussed near-surface (0 – 200 ft, 60 m) along the 3,000 ft (900 m) target (labelled 1-3 in map below). Textures and controls for gold mineralization fit the classic low-temperature “epithermal” near-surface formation model, similar to the nearby Hasbrouck deposit and reserves.

Boreholes will be low-cost and relatively short, to depths between 100 to 200 ft (30 to 60 m), collaring in mineralization. Further surface sampling will be completed as targets are opened for drilling. If supported by results of this drilling, deeper holes will be drilled in a second round of drilling.

Targets are controlled by clearly identified structures, and gold values are found at the higher elevations of these structures. Historic boreholes collared in mineralization and drilled prior to mapping out the gold on surface 100 - 200 ft of 1 g/t gold mineralization confirm vertical potential.

GOLD MOUNTAIN SURFACE GOLD TARGET

A map accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96cf271d-58fb-45a3-bff3-2f41f44b38d8

ABOUT THE HASBROUCK GOLD PROJECT

The Hasbrouck Gold Project contains Proven & Probable Reserves of 784,000 gold equivalent oz, (45,270,000 tons at 0.58 Au g/t for 762,000 contained Au oz; 7.99 Ag g/t for 10,569,000 contained Ag ounces. NPV5 Post Tax (US$1,275/oz Au) estimated at US$120M, IRR 43% (Technical Report and Updated Preliminary Feasibility Study for The Hasbrouck and Three Hills Gold-Silver Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA, Report Date: September 14, 2016).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3854b963-2d56-4f42-9bbd-8003d07a93d7

QUALIFIED PERSON

R. Michael Jones P.Eng., CEO of West Kirkland Mining, is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed the information contained in this news release and has verified the data by hiring qualified geologists and engineers and has completed a review of the detailed technical information. Mineral Reserve information in this news release relating to the Hasbrouck Gold Project has been developed and approved by Thomas L. Dyer, P.E., of MDA following CIM standards.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

West Kirkland Mining Inc. utilizes a well-documented system of inserting blanks and standards into the assay stream and has a strict chain of custody for samples taken by the Company. Assays by the Company are completed at independent laboratories which have internal quality assurance and quality control systems and procedures. Assays were performed by ALS Chemex Labs Ltd., by fire assay and ICP methods.

On behalf of West Kirkland Mining Inc.

“R. Michael Jones”

Chief Executive Officer



For further information, please see the Company’s website at www.wkmining.com or contact us by email at info@wkmining.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, the exploration and project approach of a Prefeasibility Study. Historical mineral title also has risk of an unrecorded claim. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the market for gold or other minerals that may be produced generally, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks associated with the exploration and development of mineral properties. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

