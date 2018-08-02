West Kirkland Reports on Metallurgy of High-Grade Surface Gold at Gold Mountain Target Hasbrouck Gold Project, Tonopah, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2018 -- West Kirkland Mining Inc. (WKM:TSXV) (“West Kirkland”, “WKM” or the “Company”) reports the results of preliminary metallurgical tests on representative samples taken from the high-grade surface gold mineralization the Company is currently investigating on Gold Mountain. The samples were taken along a 3,000 ft (900 m) zone defined by surface sampling lines. The Company is currently drilling this area with the objective to add to its gold reserves in the district



Composite Samples - Gold Mountain



Hasbrouck Project Looking West





These metallurgical results support the premise that the wide-spread surface gold that the Company has located at high elevations on Gold Mountain may be recoverable by heap leaching. Definitive testwork to confirm that this material can be heap-leached will be performed following drilling and successful resource definition. The current test results are encouraging for the potential to add to the Company’s heap leach type reserves in the Tonopah District.

The Tonopah District is located in Southwest Nevada where there is currently increased gold exploration interest.

Metallurgical Test Results

96-hour bottle roll tests performed by Kappes Cassiday & Associates indicate a rapid recovery of over 90% gold and 50% silver at 0.15 mm crush size, with low-to-moderate reagent consumption. Further tests will be performed to understand metallurgical performance at coarser crush sizes and to see if silver recovery further improves with increased cyanide tenor.

KCA

Sample No. Calculated Head,

g Au/tonne Au Extracted,

% Calculated Head,

g Ag/tonne Ag Extracted,

% 82111 A 0.464 97 % 73.66 62 % 82112 A 1.040 96 % 302.25 58 % 82113 A 2.189 96 % 69.33 46 % 82114 A 0.481 94 % 18.31 30 % 82115 A 1.624 94 % 41.23 34 % 82116 A 2.005 94 % 79.42 56 % 82117 A 0.288 95 % 11.98 32 % 82118 A 1.549 95 % 74.71 70 % 82119 A 2.534 92 % 87.64 71 %

Composite samples were taken from locations on Gold Mountain shown here:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c349d75c-3c4d-4e9d-bbb8-311ec12bae6f

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac4c9328-93f3-4841-b9db-7a3d30551a26

ABOUT THE HASBROUCK GOLD PROJECT



The Company holds a 75% interest in the Hasbrouck Gold Project with a permit to construct and operate the first part of the mine. The Company holds a 100% option interest in the new Gold Mountain area contiguous with the Hasbrouck pit reserves. The Hasbrouck Gold Project contains Proven & Probable Reserves of 784,000 gold equivalent oz, (45,270,000 tons at 0.6 Au g/t for 762,000 contained Au oz; 8.0 Ag g/t for 10,569,000 contained Ag ounces. NPV5 Post Tax estimated at US$120M, IRR 43% (US$1,275/oz Au) (Technical Report and Updated Preliminary Feasibility Study for The Hasbrouck and Three Hills Gold-Silver Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA, Report Date: September 14, 2016).

QUALIFIED PERSON

R. Michael Jones P.Eng., CEO of West Kirkland Mining, is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed the information contained in this news release and has verified the data by hiring qualified geologists and engineers and has completed a review of the detailed technical information. Mineral Reserve information in this news release relating to the Hasbrouck Gold Project has been developed and approved by Thomas L. Dyer, P.E., of MDA following CIM standards.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

West Kirkland Mining utilizes a well-documented system of inserting blanks and standards into the assay stream and has a strict chain of custody for samples taken by WKM. Assays by WKM are completed at independent laboratories which have internal quality assurance and quality control systems and procedures. Assays were performed by ALS Chemex Labs Ltd., by fire assay and ICP methods. The metallurgical results were completed by Kappes Cassiday & Associates an experienced lab in heap leach recovery.

On behalf of West Kirkland Mining Inc.

“R. Michael Jones”

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please see the Company’s website at www.wkmining.com or contact us by email at info@wkmining.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, the exploration and project approach of a Prefeasibility Study. Historical mineral title also has risk of an unrecorded claim. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the market for gold or other minerals that may be produced generally, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks associated with the exploration and development of mineral properties. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.