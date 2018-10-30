Mithril Resources Limited: September 2018 Quarter Activity Report

Adelaide, Australia - Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) provides the Company's Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 September 2018.Key PointsBilly Hills (Zinc)- Targeting large scale zinc + lead + silver deposits similar to the nearby Pillara deposit- Four initial targets characterised by elevated rock chip results up to 14.24% zinc + lead, an untested IP geophysical anomaly and broad zones of bedrock anomalism in historic drill intercepts prioritised for follow-upKurnalpi (Nickel)- A new copper-cobalt target identified with 1.46% copper, 1.12% cobalt returned from sampling of historic drill spoils on a newly acquired tenement at southern end of projectBangemall (Copper, Lead, Zinc)- Multiple targets identified along strike from the Abra Deposit- Prospectivity highlighted by airborne EM (GEOTEM) anomalies with overlapping anomalous surface geochemistry, and / or zones of copper and zinc in historic drill holesCorporate- Mithril entered into a new Vanadium Joint Venture with Monax Mining Ltd. (Monax) at Limestone Well, whereby Monax can earn 80% by completing exploration expenditure of $2.5M over 5 years.- Limestone Well lies directly north along strike from the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Deposit (2012 JORC Inferred + Indicated Resource of 280.1Mt @ 9.18%TiO2 and 0.44%V2O5)Exploration Plan for next Quarter- Execution of a Heritage Protection Agreement for the Billy Hills Project,- Continuation of target generation activities for the Billy Hills, Bangemall and Duffy Well Projects, and- Aircore drilling at Limestone Well (funded by Monax)To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GXTSYNJ1





About Mithril Resources Limited:



Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits.



The Company and its exploration partners are actively exploring throughout the Kalgoorlie, West Kimberley and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic nickel, copper, zinc, and vanadium deposits.



In the Kalgoorlie District, Mithril is exploring for nickel on the Kurnalpi, Lignum Dam and North Scotia Projects which lie along strike from, or adjacent to previously mined high-grade nickel at the Silver Swan and Scotia Nickel Deposits.



In the West Kimberley, Mithril is exploring for zinc on the Billy Hills Project which lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit.



In the Murchison, Mithril is exploring for copper, nickel and zinc mineralisation on the Nanadie Well Project and for copper, silver, zinc and lead on the Bangemall Base Metal Project. Mithril's exploration partner – Monax Mining Ltd. is also exploring for vanadium on the Limestone Well tenements.





Mithril Resources Ltd.





Mithril Resources Ltd. David Hutton Managing Director E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au T: +61-8-8132-8800 F: +61-8-8132-8899 www.mithrilresources.com.au