Lumina Gold Upsizes Previously Announced Financing to C$20 Million

VANCOUVER, Nov. 08, 2018 - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTC: LMGDF) (the “Company” or “Lumina”) is pleased to announce that as a result of positive institutional and retail demand for its previously announced financing (please refer to the Company’s November 5, 2018 press release), the Company has filed and received a receipt for an amended preliminary short form prospectus in connection with a proposed upsized offering of up to 19,320,000 common shares (“Shares”) at a price of C$0.56 per Share, for total gross proceeds of approximately C$10.8 million (the “Upsized Offering”). The Upsized Offering will be conducted on a commercially reasonable efforts agency basis and is led by Haywood Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of agents.

In addition, the concurrent non-brokered private placement has also been upsized to up to 16,400,000 Shares, on the same terms as the Upsized Offering, for total gross proceeds of approximately C$9.2 million with certain investors (the “Private Placement”).

The net proceeds from the Upsized Offering and the Private Placement will be used to fund infill and step-out, geotechnical, hydrology and metallurgical drilling; environmental, permitting and social programs; updating the resource estimate for the Company’s Cangrejos Gold-Copper project; and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Upsized Offering and the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about November 27, 2018 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to certain customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Shares issuable under the Upsized Offering will be offered by way of a short form prospectus filed in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions, and elsewhere on a private placement basis. The Shares purchased pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four months plus one day from the closing of the Private Placement.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Upsized Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any applicable U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Certain directors, officers and other insiders of Lumina may acquire securities under the Upsized Offering and Private Placement. Any such participation would be considered to be a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any shares issued to or the consideration paid by such persons will exceed 25% of Lumina’s market capitalization.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://luminagold.com/.

