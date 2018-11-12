Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Diamond Fields Confirms Restart of Mining Offshore Namibia

16:14 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2018 -  Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that diamond mining has restarted at its ML111 licence offshore Namibia. 

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.
SIGNED: "J. Lindberg Charles"
Jean Lindberg Charles, CFO and Secretary

Contact: +230 5253 9663

Notes to Editors:

Diamond Fields Resources ("DFR") is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company with assets in Madagascar and Namibia. In Madagascar, DFR is developing the Beravina Project, an advanced high grade zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country, approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano and near a state road. In Namibia, International Mining and Dredging Holdings (Pty) Limited is undertaking an initial six month (non-continuous) offshore diamond mining program on DFR's ML 111 licence area. The ML 111 concession has a ten year mining licence, effective until 4 December 2025, and lies within Luderitz Bay between Diaz Point in the south and Marshall Rocks in the north and at depths of 15 to 70 metres.

Website: www.diamondfields.com
The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Statements in this release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in Diamond Fields' periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.  Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.  No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially.  Diamond Fields does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law.

SOURCE Diamond Fields Resources Inc.



Contact
Michael Oke/Andy Mills, Aura Financial LLP, www.aura-financial.com, +44 20 7321 0000
