Mithril Resources Limited: 2018 AGM Presentation

Adelaide, Australia - Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) provides the Company's 2018 AGM Presentation.Boots on ground explorer- Our Current focuso Billy Hills (zinc)o Kurnalpi (nickel)- Emerging Opportunitieso Bangemall (copper, lead, zinc)o Duffy Well (gold)- Exploration partnershipso Limestone Well (vanadium)To view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/V67IWQGF





Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits.



The Company and its exploration partners are actively exploring throughout the Kalgoorlie, West Kimberley and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic nickel, copper, zinc, and vanadium deposits.



In the Kalgoorlie District, Mithril is exploring for nickel on the Kurnalpi, Lignum Dam and North Scotia Projects which lie along strike from, or adjacent to previously mined high-grade nickel at the Silver Swan and Scotia Nickel Deposits.



In the West Kimberley, Mithril is exploring for zinc on the Billy Hills Project which lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit.



In the Murchison, Mithril is exploring for copper, nickel and zinc mineralisation on the Nanadie Well Project and for copper, silver, zinc and lead on the Bangemall Base Metal Project. Mithril's exploration partner – Monax Mining Ltd. is also exploring for vanadium on the Limestone Well tenements.





Mithril Resources Ltd. David Hutton Managing Director E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au T: +61-8-8132-8800 F: +61-8-8132-8899 www.mithrilresources.com.au