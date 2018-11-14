BlueBird Commences Exploration at the Ashburton Cobalt Project, Western Australia

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2018 - BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: BATT; US:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "BlueBird") is pleased to announce that the initial exploration of its 100%-owned Ashburton Project is commencing. The Ashburton Project, located 315 km south of Karratha and 950 km north of Perth in Western Australia (Ref. Figure 1), is comprised of four tenements (189 km2), located along the highly prospective Talga Fault Zone ("TFZ"). The tenements include over 30 km of strike length along the TFZ where historical surface sampling returned anomalous cobalt values greater than 0.10% Co associated with extensive manganese mineralization that extends for over 60 km along the TFZ (Ref. Table 1). The manganese mineralization was the focal point of historical sampling programs but the presence of cobalt mineralization offers significant exploration upside.

The first phase of exploration will consist of ground reconnaissance mapping and sampling focused on areas where historical surface sample results, collected by others, yielded highly anomalous cobalt values (Ref. Table 1 and Figure 2). Reconnaissance-scale mapping and sampling will be undertaken to evaluate selected target areas to verify the historical results. In addition, the Company plans to collect a number of 15-30 kg samples that will be analyzed using acid leach analytical methods to evaluate the recoverability of the cobalt-manganese mineralization.

Table 1 - Selected Surface Rock Chip Results – Ashburton Project

Sample Easting Northing Ba ppm Co ppm Co % Cu ppm Mn % Mo ppm Ni ppm Zn ppm 109682 480684 7386325 3000 3110 0.31 1570 37.6 3.5 1480 1270 CAPR0461 513000 7365230 793 3060 0.31 210 16.7 0.5 986 1180 109691 479125 7387008 1090 2500 0.25 666 17.2 3.0 394 452 108542 477898 7389615 782 2300 0.23 1440 6.5 88.0 1660 331 CAPR0024 430184 7414361 65400 2150 0.22 712 25.6 0.0 0 696 109681 480702 7386075 853 2130 0.21 332 17.5 12.0 392 630 CAPR0042 434478 7412365 12600 1760 0.18 706 13.1 18.0 540 594 CAPR0068 446709 7413236 99 1670 0.17 998 11.8 4.0 3560 4840 109812 480680 7386330 983 1430 0.14 496 8.6 3.0 656 370 101504 477474 7389296 9400 1400 0.14 372 8.3 0.5 456 322 109687 479239 7386866 1920 1130 0.11 470 11.0 4.5 410 286 CAPR0437 480925 7385865 387 1090 0.11 196 0.9 3.0 528 634 CAPR0442 488470 7380690 47100 1050 0.11 8 21.2 1.0 22 82

Table 1 includes selected results from historical surface rock chip sampling of the Ashburton Project. There are no assurances that the Company will be able to duplicate these results.

"The Company is eager to begin this initial phase of exploration at Ashburton. Emerging technological advancements in sulfuric acid leaching of manganese cobalt mineralization elsewhere in Australia is demonstrating considerable potential for robust recoveries producing a low cost, manganese - cobalt sulphate product. This initial exploration work, in addition to confirming and expanding the historical anomalous cobalt grades, will provide sufficient sample material to perform bench-scale metallurgical testing to confirm the viability of sulfuric leaching of the Ashburton mineralization," commented Gary Nassif, President of BlueBird.

About the Ashburton Project

Cobalt and manganese mineralization occurs largely within a 4-km thick sequence of sediments and dolomites paralleling the NW trend of the TFZ. The TFZ is a regional-scale structural suture zone between the meta-sedimentary and meta-volcanic rocks of the Ashburton Basin with the meta-sedimentary and meta-igneous rocks of the Gascoyne Complex.

Historical surface rock geochemical sampling completed by others was focused on evaluating the extensive manganese mineralization within the sediments and dolomites paralleling the TFZ. This sample population was not extensively assayed for cobalt until late in the history of the Project. The limited amount of samples assayed for cobalt returned values ranging from trace to 0.311% (Ref. Table 1). The initial exploration program will focus largely on the Jessica Bore tenements (Ref. Figure 2), where historical sampling returned the highest number of anomalous cobalt values. The Company anticipates receiving results from this initial phase of exploration by the end of 2018.

"The commencement of field-based exploration across the Ashburton Cobalt-Manganese Project represents the first campaign undertaken across the property that specifically targets the cobalt potential. Cobalt results returned to date from the property are extremely encouraging and our goal with this initial phase of exploration work is to delineate the scale-potential of these targets," commented Nav Dhaliwal, CEO of BlueBird.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Wesley Hanson, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. The qualified person has not yet visited the Ashburton Project and therefore has not yet verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure.

About BlueBird Battery Metals

BlueBird Battery Metals (TSXV: BATT; US: BBBMF) is a Canadian publicly listed company focused on the exploration and development of strategic battery metals projects, primarily cobalt and nickel. BlueBird's goal is to pursue a business model that offers direct and long-term leverage to the price appreciation in nickel and cobalt, two principal materials in EV batteries. The Company plans to become a leader in the battery metals sector as cobalt is currently in a global supply deficit, has a vulnerable supply chain, and is part of an emerging sector with extraordinary potential. BlueBird is advancing its portfolio of battery metals-focused assets in Western Australia and is currently reviewing new acquisition opportunities to add to the Company's project portfolio.

On Behalf of the Board of BlueBird Battery Metals Inc.

Nav Dhaliwal

Chief Exeuctive Officer

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company achieving success in exploring its properties and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluebird-commences-exploration-at-the-ashburton-cobalt-project-western-australia-300749817.html

SOURCE Bluebird Battery Metals