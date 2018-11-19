Reunion Gold announces the appointment of Chantal Gosselin to its board of directors

LONGUEUIL, Nov. 19, 2018 - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chantal Gosselin to the Board of Directors, increasing the Board to nine directors, seven of whom are independent.



Ms. Gosselin brings over 25 years of experience in the financial services and mining industry. She has held the position of Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Goodman Investment Counsel and was a senior mining analyst at Sun Valley Gold LLP. Her career has also included brokerage firm positions at Genuity Capital, Haywood Securities Inc., and Dundee Securities Corporation. Prior to entering the financial industry, Ms. Gosselin held a variety of management positions in the mining industry in Canada, Peru and Nicaragua, giving her extensive experience in mine development and production.

She has received an MBA in Business Administration from Concordia University, a BSc. in mining engineering from Laval University and recently has completed the Director Education Program offered by the Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. Gosselin is a director of Lundin Gold Inc., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., as well as Windiga Energy, a private alternative energy company.

“I’m delighted to welcome Chantal to our Board,” said David Fennell, Executive Chairman. “Ms. Gosselin has extensive board experience and relevant experience in the mining sector and the natural resource capital markets. Her experience and skills will complement the strengths of our current Board.”

Subject to receipt of the TSX Venture Exchange’s acceptance of Ms. Gosselin’s appointment, the Company has approved the grant of 300,000 incentive stock options to Ms. Gosselin. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.19 per share for a period of five years and will vest over a period of two years.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana and in the Waiamu, Aremu, Arawini and Oko gold projects in Guyana. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com). For further information, please contact:

