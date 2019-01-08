Lumina Gold Announces Graduation to OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. under the Symbol LMGDF

VANCOUVER, Jan. 08, 2019 - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the “Company” or “Lumina”) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market, a U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group in New York, under the symbol LMGDF. Lumina’s common shares will continue to trade on its primary exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LUM.



“Lumina is excited to bring its large scale, development stage Cangrejos gold-copper project to US investors. Trading on the OTCQX Best Market will provide Lumina with a platform to continue to expand our U.S. shareholder base and allow a broader group of investors to participate in the exploration success the company has been having in Ecuador,” commented Marshall Koval, President & CEO, Director.

The OTCQX Best Market provides added service, value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade LMGDF. The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with relevant U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have an introduction from a professional third-party sponsor.

Lumina has also completed the process of securing Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LMGDF/quote.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://luminagold.com/.

