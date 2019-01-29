Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Ranked 8th on 2019 OTCQX Best 50

TORONTO and NUCLA, Jan. 28, 2019 - Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (“Western” or the ”Company”) is pleased to announce it finished eighth (8th) on the 2019 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market.







George Glasier, Western’s CEO, commented, “We are pleased to be recognized by OTC Markets and our shareholders, who during 2018 confirmed the substantial value of Western’s vanadium/uranium resource and near-term developed mines. Last year’s efforts have enhanced the Company’s opportunity set by positioning Western to re-open the Sunday Mine Complex which will catalyze vanadium and uranium operations. We look forward to a great 2019 and the continued pursuit of enhancing long-term shareholder value.”

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2019 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during calendar year 2018. For the complete 2019 OTCQX Best 50, please visit: https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2019_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States, and development and application of ablation mining technology.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND CAUTIONARY NOTE

