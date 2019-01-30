Rumble Resources Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update in respect to the Company's activities during the December 2018 quarter. In line with Rumble's strategy of generating and drill testing a pipeline of exploration projects capable of high-grade world-class discoveries, Rumble completed a RC drill program on the Braeside Project, commenced next stage drilling at the Munarra Gully Project, and is fast tracking drill targeting at the Barramine, Earaheedy, Long Lake and Panache Projects.HighlightsBraeside - Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-V Project, East Pilbara, Western Australia- RC drilling was completed on E45/2032 with 14 (fourteen) targets tested over a strike of 35km within a mineralised corridor up to 6km in width at Braeside.- Four mineralised alteration zones were discovered over an area of 35km by 6km. Mineralisation is completely open.- The zones represent a regional scale porphyry to epithermal mineralised system and significantly upgrades the Braeside Project as having camp-scale potential for multiple deposit types.- Rumble secured 70% ownership of E45/2032 (central Braeside tenement)- E45/4874 - (contiguous southern extension of central Braeside tenement) Rumble completed regional stream sediment sampling which identified gold in stream anomalism and strong Pb, Zn, Cu and Ba zonationBarramine - Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag Project, East Pilbara, Western Australia- E45/4368 - contiguous northern extension of central Braeside tenement - Regional soil sampling completed has outlined over 18km of strike potential for base metal mineralisation which remains completely untested.- Rumble has now completed additional work on the northern E45/4368 and southern E45/4874 tenements extending the highly mineralised Braeside system to over a strike length of 60km with up to 4 sub-parallel zones over a width of 6km.Lamil Cu-Au Project. Western Australia, Paterson Province, Western Australia- Drill target generation at the strategic applications located between the Telfer Gold Mine and Nifty Copper Mine in the Paterson Province.Munarra Gully - Cu-Au Project, Cue District, Murchison, Western Australia- M51-0122 - White Rose Prospect - New Cu-Au Discovery - Air core drilling commenced which is designed to extend the 160m mineralised strike and generate drill targets for deeper RC drilling- E51/1677 - Regional Geochemistry - Rumble completed infill and extension lag sampling to cover the 8km of strike potential to generate drill targets - awaiting assays.Earaheedy - Zn Project, Wiluna, Western Australia- Gravity modelling is being completed to aid in final drill target delineation prior to upcoming RC/diamond drilling programFraser Range Ni-Cu Projects, Western Australia - IGO JV- Ongoing exploration by Independence Group (ASX:IGO), Big Red Project returned.Long Lake & Panache Cu-Ni-PGE-Co Projects, Sudbury, Canada- Ground TEM scheduled with the aim of generating high order conductors for subsequent diamond drill testing.Corporate- Rumble received R&D tax return for $583,000 refund in the December quarterTo view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/677L7455





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011.





Rumble Resources Ltd.





Shane Sikora Managing Director