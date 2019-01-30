Giga Metals Releases Drill Results From 2018 Program

Vancouver, January 30, 2019 - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) today announced analytical results from 38 of 40 holes drilled in 2018 on the Company's Turnagain Nickel/Cobalt Project. The Company is still awaiting assay results from one infill hole and one metallurgical infill hole, and these results will be announced when received.

As reported October 30, 2018, the 2018 work program included:

- Thirteen metallurgical infill holes totaling 3,073.0 metres within the Horsetrail and Northwest zones of the Turnagain deposit.

- Twenty-three infill holes totaling 5,866.9 metres sited between the Horsetrail and Northwest zones of the Turnagain deposit.

- Two exploration holes totaling 1,119.8 metres in the platinum-enriched Attic Zone.

- Two exploration holes totaling 775.1 metres in the MAG zone roughly 5.6 kilometres northwest of the Horsetrail zone.

"The analytical results reported here further demonstrate the remarkable continuity of mineralization in the Horsetrail and Northwest zones," said Mr. Jarvis. "We expect the results to allow for the conversion of significant tonnes from the Inferred resource category quoted in our December, 2011 PEA to the Indicated category. The metallurgical infill holes within the proposed starter pits are expected to move some Indicated resources to the Measured category. Additionally, the Company now has at its disposal several tonnes of fresh new sample, representative of run-of-mine material, for metallurgical testing."

Technical Information

This release provides analytical results from 38 of 40 holes from the 2018 drill program and the Turnagain Project. The drill program, conducted with two skid-mounted drill rigs and one helicopter-supported drill rig, commenced on July 14, 2018 and ended October 6, 2018.

Metallurgical Infill Program

The infill drilling program was conducted with two skid-mounted drill rigs in the Horsetrail and Northwest zones. Although these drill holes provide valuable additional geological and resource modeling information, their primary purpose was to collect material of appropriate characteristics for future metallurgical testing. Drill core samples from this program were one-quarter NQ core.

Table 1: Drill intercepts from the metallurgical infill program1:

Hole Zone From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Ni

(%) Co

(%) Pd

(ppb) Pt

(ppb) DDH18-293 HT

including 8.00

73.47 196.60 (EOH)

114.00 188.60

40.53 0.270

0.470 0.016

0.023 24

50 18

39 DDH18-294 HT 6.00

48.00 197.51 (EOH)

134.00 191.51

86.00 0.374

0.490 0.022

0.027 69

92 51

66 DDH18-295 HT 52.00 236.83 (EOH) 184.83 0.320 0.018 35 31 DDH18-296 HT

including 8.00

44.00 188.67 (EOH)

152.00 180.67

108.00 0.344

0.392 0.021

0.022 28

33 20

24 DDH18-297 HT

including

and 8.00

5.79

124.00 185.62 (EOH)

63.20

185.62 177.62

57.41

61.62 0.339

0.322

0.450 0.017

0.017

0.016 43

44

67 38

41

59 DDH18-298 HT 8.00 252.07 (EOH) 244.07 0.226 0.015 15 13 DDH18-299 HT 8.00 322.78 (EOH) 314.78 0.214 0.016 17 13 DDH18-300 HT

including

and 10.00

32.00

120.00 160.63(EOH)

67.56

160.63 150.63

35.56

40.63 0.297

0.381

0.365 0.019

0.019

0.020 31

45

42 27

40

36 DDH18-302 HT 3.00 391.06 (EOH) 388.06 0.257 0.015 41 35 DDH18-304 NW

including 6.00

90.00 212.00

118.00 206.00

28.00 0.248

0.471 0.012

0.13 78

417 72

367 DDH18-305 NW 8.00 249.33 (EOH) 241.33 0.213 0.013 17 15 DDH18-306 NW 8.00 199.95 (EOH) 191.95 0.221 0.013 18 15

1NW: Northwest zone; HT: Horsetrail zone; EOH: end of hole. Infill program holes were drilled at various angles into continuous or near-continuous disseminated mineralization.

Infill Drilling Program

The infill drilling program was conducted with two skid-mounted drill rigs in the Horsetrail and Northwest zones in areas of Inferred resources. Drill core samples were one-half NQ core.

Table 2: Drill intercepts from the infill drilling program2:

Hole Zone From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Ni

(%) Co

(%) Pd

(ppb) Pt

(ppb) DDH18-267 NW

including 4.35

48.00 126.19 (EOH)

80.00 121.84

32.00 0.233

0.280 0.013

0.013 2

1 3

3 DDH18-268 NW

including

and 2.85

156.0

328.00 449.88 (EOH)

268.00

449.88 447.03

112.00

121.88 0.258

0.281

0.282 0.013

0.012

0.012 15

4

1 17

8

3 DDH18-269 HT

including 2.90

92.00 221.59 (EOH)

192.00 218.69

100.00 0.266

0.293 0.013

0.014 10

14 11

14 DDH18-270 NW 3.90 138.50 134.60 0.185 0.009 8 7 DDH18-271 NW

including 4.00

276.00 374.60 (EOH)

330.00 370.60

54.00 0.276

0.310 0.013

0.012 4

2 6

3 DDH18-272 NW 8.00

72.00 289.26 (EOH)

128.00 281.26

56.00 0.280

0.304 0.013

0.013

45 8

7 DDH18-273 NW No significant intervals









DDH18-273 NW No significant intervals









DDH18-274 NW

including 5.79

169.55 160.00

180.20 154.21

10.65 0.240

0.532 0.013

0.025 12

64 15

63 DDH18-275 NW No significant intervals









DDH18-276 NW

and

and 64.00

210.00

243.80 203.38

243.80

404.47 139.38

33.80

160.67 0.232

0.391

0.223 0.018

0.014

0.012 18

69

33 14

48

25 DDH18-277 5.18 8.00 80.00 74.82 0.239 0.014 43 42 DDH18-278 HT 4.00 99.97 (EOH) 95.97 0.189 0.012 4 5 DDH18-279 HT 8.00 151.49 (EOH) 143.49 0.194 0.014 21 20 DDH18-280 HT

and 5.60

60.00 60.00

151.49 54.40

91.49 0.265

0.201 0.016

0.014 109

27 120

29 DDH18-281 NW 10.00 200.25 (EOH) 190.25 0.235 0.012 2 4 DDH18-282 NW

and

and 1.94

103.30

253.00 103.30

224.73

468.17 (EOH) 101.36

121.43

215.17 0.296

0.21

50.284 0.012

0.011

0.014 29

17

38 31

14

37 DDH18-283 NW

and

and 56.95

114.00

172.00 114.00

158.10

221.59 57.05

44.10

49.59 0.203

0.285

0.242 0.013

0.013

0.013 2

14

7 5

25

10 DDH18-285 NW

including 6.00

52.00 450.19 (EOH)

100.00 444.19

48.00 0.250

0.329 0.013

0.014 21

55 22

57 DDH18-286 HT 6.00 333.76 (EOH) 327.76 0.208 0.012 21 20 DDH18-287 NW

and

and

and 0.00

180.00

288.00

492.00 165.85

288.00

492.00

599.00 165.85

108.00

204.00

107.00 0.261

0.209

0.307

0.267 0.014

0.013

0.015

0.013 28

17

24

15 32

19

25

16 DDH18-289 NW

including 40.00

44.33 114.91(EOH)

48.14 74.91

3.81 0.240

0.894 0.014

0.046 13

84 19

203 DDH18-290 NW 88.00 128.00 40.00 0.201 0.013 12 10

2NW: Northwest zone; HT: Horsetrail zone; EOH: end of hole. Metallurgical infill program holes were drilled at various angles into continuous or near-continuous disseminated mineralization.



Figure 1: Infill and Metallurgical Infill Drill Hole Locations in Horsetrail and Northwest zones



Attic Zone Exploration Program

The Attic zone program was comprised of two drill holes (DDH18-301 and DDH18-303) in the platinum- and palladium-enriched Attic zone roughly 3.5 kilometres northwest of the Horsetrail zone. Drill core samples from this program were one-half NQ core.

DDH18-301 was drilled a few tens of metres below a previously intersected platinum- and palladium-enriched, structurally complex, suite of altered clinopyroxenites. The downhole interval of 238.00 m - 260.00 m returned an average of 316 ppb Pd and 355 ppb Pt at a vertical depth of approximately 185 metres.

DDH18-303 was drilled from the same pad but in an untested northwesterly direction toward, and below, nearby Davis Creek to test a suspected fault for enrichment. DDH18-303 returned no intervals of note.

MAG Zone Exploration Program

The MAG zone program was comprised of two drill holes (DDH18-288 and DDH18-291) in an area of sedimentary cover rocks with anomalously high total magnetics approximately 5.6 kilometres northwest of the Horsetrail zone and outside the known Turnagain ultramafic intrusion. Both holes did not penetrate through the sedimentary cover and returned no intervals of note.

Quality Assurance, Quality Control

Diamond drilling in 2018 was conducted on the Turnagain property using NQ diameter drill rods. Drills were oriented using a Reflex TN-14 Gyrocompass drill and, after completion of the drill hole, were surveyed using a Reflex EZ-Gyro. Giga Metals systematically inserted certified reference materials (standards) and blanks into each batch of samples at regular intervals. Samples were placed in sealed bags and shipped directly to the ALS Minerals preparatory laboratory in Terrace, British Columbia. The 2018 samples reported herein were analyzed by ALS Global of Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples were prepared by crushing the entire sample to 70% passing -2 millimetres, riffle splitting of 250 grams and pulverizing the split to better than 85% passing 75 micrometres. The core samples also underwent a robust duplicate assay program that tests rejects and pulps for reproducibility. Samples were also sent to an umpire lab. Base metal analyses were determined using the ME-ICP61 four-acid digestion method with ICP-AES finish. Precious metal analyses were determined by PGM-ICP23 fire assay method with ICP-AES finish. Analytical results are verified with the application of industry standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures.

Qualified Person

Greg Ross, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. Ross is the Company's Turnagain Project Manager.

About Giga Metals' Turnagain Nickel-Cobalt Project

The Turnagain Project hosts the Horsetrail nickel-cobalt deposit, a significant undeveloped nickel-cobalt sulphide deposit, located in British Columbia, Canada.

Engineering and metallurgical studies are underway with an objective of producing a Pre-Feasibility study. Extensive metallurgical work indicates a clean concentrate grading 18% nickel and 1% cobalt is reliably achievable using simple "off-the-shelf" processing technology.

The Turnagain project covers a large, relatively underexplored land package prospective for additional ultramafic-hosted nickel-cobalt discoveries. Turnagain is one of the few projects in a stable jurisdiction that can potentially deliver large quantities of cobalt and nickel to meet the growing needs of the electric vehicle

and energy storage markets at a time when many research analysts are projecting there will be shortages in the cobalt and nickel required by battery manufacturers.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"

MARK JARVIS, PRESIDENT & CEO

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

