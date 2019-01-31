Alcoa Corporation Appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) today announced that John Slaven will join the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, effective February 4.

Slaven, 57, will be a member of Alcoa’s executive team and an officer of the Company, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey. Slaven will be responsible for supporting Alcoa’s overall strategy and will oversee the corporate and business development functions, global supply chain, and energy development.

“John has extensive experience in the metals and mining business, including global experience in several commodities and industry sectors across the full aluminum value chain,” said Harvey. “His experience spans from early stage exploration through project development and operations, to sales and marketing and end users, which will be an important asset to our Company as we continue to pursue our strategic priorities and multiyear capital allocation framework.”

Before joining Alcoa, Slaven served for 13 years as Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG). He most recently led BCG’s practices for North American Metals and Mining and Infrastructure and Public Transport. Prior to BCG, Slaven worked for nine years at BHP Billiton, where he held senior strategy and business development roles in both Perth and Singapore in the Iron Ore, Minerals Exploration, and Aluminum, Manganese and Nickel business units.

From 2002 through early 2006, Slaven worked for Alcoa Inc., where he implemented its Asia growth strategy and the turnaround of its Latin America business. He also led Alcoa Inc.’s sales and marketing growth in Asia before returning to New York to lead the corporate strategy, financial planning and analysis functions.

Slaven holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cape Town.

