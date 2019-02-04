PPX Receives Permit to Begin Construction of Igor Gold and Silver Processing Plant

VANCOUVER, February 4, 2019 - PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that it has received the final permit needed to begin construction of its heap-leach gold and silver processing plant at its Igor Project in northern Peru. As outlined in the Igor Pre-Feasibility Study (available on the Company's website or SEDAR), the plant will process ore mined from the Callanquitas Mine located less than 2km from the plant site. Initial capacity of the plant will be 350 tonnes/day but it has been engineered to operate at twice that capacity to allow for potential low-cost and rapid expansion of production in the future. With the approved permit to build the heap-leach processing plant, known as the Autorización de Inicio de Actividades de Construcción de Instalaciones Principales ("AIA" or "F2"), PPX will immediately begin site prep work for the installation of the crushing plant and agglomerator.

The fabrication of the three main components of the processing facility were finished in China; three-stage crusher, agglomerator, and Merrill-Crowe gold silver recovery system. The steel frame and structure for the crushing plant and agglomerator have been shipped to Peru and the remaining components will be shipped in order of construction sequencing, eliminating potential delays and efficiently deploying Company capital. PPX expects the process plant to be completed and in full operation by mid-2019.

Brian J. Maher, President and CEO commented: "PPX is excited to receive the AIA for its Igor gold and silver heap-leach processing plant. The Company has been completing permitted site work, upgrading access to plant site, levelling ancillary areas for the processing plant, etc. With the AIA in hand, we can begin pouring concrete and finishing preparations for the arrival of the crushing plant, the first step in assembling the processing facility."

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, SSE: PPX, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department. PPX is developing the Callanquitas Mine and heap leach facility to exploit high grade, underground-minable gold and silver ore. Based on the Company's Pre-Feasibility Study, PPX expects the Callanquitas Mine to produce up to 26,000 AuEq* ounces per year over a seven-year mine life at cash cost of less than US$610/AuEq* ounce (Please see Company press release dated December 4, 2018). Simultaneously, PPX is accelerating its exploration program at Igor in order to fully evaluate the resource potential of the entire Igor project area. The Callanquitas structure is open along strike and at depth, parallel structures are unexplored. New discoveries at Portachuelos, coupled with the Domo and Tesoros exploration targets, emphasize that the Igor Project is evolving into a district-scale project with multiple deposits and mineralized zones.

*AuEq is calculated as follows: AuEq ounces = Au ounces + Ag ounces/75. Per PFS, inclusive of metallurgical recovery.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Independent Consulting Geologist to PPX Mining Corp., who is a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Brian J. Maher

President and Chief Executive Officer

